All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Providence
|56
|30
|17
|3
|6
|69
|169
|149
|Springfield
|61
|34
|20
|5
|2
|75
|192
|189
|Charlotte
|61
|34
|23
|4
|0
|72
|200
|175
|Hartford
|58
|29
|22
|5
|2
|65
|173
|173
|Hershey
|63
|30
|24
|5
|4
|69
|175
|171
|WB/Scranton
|62
|28
|26
|4
|4
|64
|168
|188
|Bridgeport
|61
|26
|25
|6
|4
|62
|177
|182
|Lehigh Valley
|60
|22
|27
|7
|4
|55
|158
|196
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Utica
|57
|36
|14
|6
|1
|79
|197
|155
|Laval
|55
|30
|21
|3
|1
|64
|187
|177
|Toronto
|57
|30
|23
|3
|1
|64
|190
|188
|Syracuse
|61
|30
|23
|6
|2
|68
|185
|192
|Belleville
|57
|30
|24
|3
|0
|63
|174
|177
|Rochester
|61
|30
|24
|4
|3
|67
|202
|224
|Cleveland
|60
|23
|25
|8
|4
|58
|166
|202
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Chicago
|59
|38
|11
|5
|5
|86
|196
|149
|Manitoba
|58
|33
|19
|4
|2
|72
|179
|164
|Milwaukee
|63
|31
|24
|4
|4
|70
|188
|192
|Rockford
|56
|28
|23
|4
|1
|61
|167
|174
|Grand Rapids
|61
|27
|27
|5
|2
|61
|166
|189
|Texas
|59
|24
|24
|6
|5
|59
|183
|197
|Iowa
|57
|24
|25
|5
|3
|56
|158
|170
Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Stockton
|54
|38
|11
|4
|1
|81
|197
|143
|Ontario
|55
|34
|14
|4
|3
|75
|214
|172
|Colorado
|57
|31
|19
|4
|3
|69
|194
|176
|Bakersfield
|55
|28
|17
|5
|5
|66
|179
|161
|Abbotsford
|55
|30
|20
|4
|1
|65
|182
|157
|San Diego
|54
|26
|25
|2
|1
|55
|164
|165
|Henderson
|54
|25
|25
|3
|1
|54
|156
|169
|Tucson
|55
|20
|30
|4
|1
|45
|148
|214
|San Jose
|56
|20
|32
|2
|2
|44
|176
|230
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Saturday's Games
Laval 5, WB/Scranton 3
Bridgeport 5, Toronto 1
Colorado 7, San Jose 5
Tucson 3, Henderson 1
Belleville 3, Lehigh Valley 2
Hartford 4, Hershey 3
Rockford 4, Manitoba 0
Syracuse 5, Rochester 1
Providence 3, Springfield 2
Texas 3, Milwaukee 2
Grand Rapids 4, Bakersfield 3
San Diego 5, Ontario 1
Sunday's Games
Charlotte at Cleveland, 3 p.m.
Bridgeport at Rochester, 3:05 p.m.
Utica at Providence, 3:05 p.m.
Chicago at Iowa, 4 p.m.
Colorado at San Jose, 6 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Ontario, 6 p.m.
Stockton at San Diego, 8 p.m.
Monday's Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday's Games
Chicago at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Laval at Manitoba, 8 p.m.
Milwaukee at Rockford, 8 p.m.
Toronto at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Ontario at San Jose, 1 p.m.
Hartford at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.
Utica at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
Laval at Manitoba, 8 p.m.
Colorado at Stockton, 9:30 p.m.
Toronto at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.
