EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Providence5630173669169149
Springfield6134205275192189
Charlotte6134234072200175
Hartford5829225265173173
Hershey6330245469175171
WB/Scranton6228264464168188
Bridgeport6126256462177182
Lehigh Valley6022277455158196

North Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Utica5736146179197155
Laval5530213164187177
Toronto5730233164190188
Syracuse6130236268185192
Belleville5730243063174177
Rochester6130244367202224
Cleveland6023258458166202

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Chicago5938115586196149
Manitoba5833194272179164
Milwaukee6331244470188192
Rockford5628234161167174
Grand Rapids6127275261166189
Texas5924246559183197
Iowa5724255356158170

Pacific Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Stockton5438114181197143
Ontario5534144375214172
Colorado5731194369194176
Bakersfield5528175566179161
Abbotsford5530204165182157
San Diego5426252155164165
Henderson5425253154156169
Tucson5520304145148214
San Jose5620322244176230

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Saturday's Games

Laval 5, WB/Scranton 3

Bridgeport 5, Toronto 1

Colorado 7, San Jose 5

Tucson 3, Henderson 1

Belleville 3, Lehigh Valley 2

Hartford 4, Hershey 3

Rockford 4, Manitoba 0

Syracuse 5, Rochester 1

Providence 3, Springfield 2

Texas 3, Milwaukee 2

Grand Rapids 4, Bakersfield 3

San Diego 5, Ontario 1

Sunday's Games

Charlotte at Cleveland, 3 p.m.

Bridgeport at Rochester, 3:05 p.m.

Utica at Providence, 3:05 p.m.

Chicago at Iowa, 4 p.m.

Colorado at San Jose, 6 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Ontario, 6 p.m.

Stockton at San Diego, 8 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Chicago at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Laval at Manitoba, 8 p.m.

Milwaukee at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Toronto at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Ontario at San Jose, 1 p.m.

Hartford at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Utica at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Laval at Manitoba, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Stockton, 9:30 p.m.

Toronto at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

