All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Hershey
|66
|41
|16
|5
|4
|91
|198
|164
|Providence
|66
|40
|16
|8
|2
|90
|198
|181
|Springfield
|67
|36
|23
|3
|5
|80
|214
|195
|Charlotte
|66
|35
|23
|5
|3
|78
|212
|201
|Lehigh Valley
|67
|35
|26
|3
|3
|76
|202
|204
|Hartford
|67
|31
|25
|4
|7
|73
|210
|208
|Bridgeport
|67
|32
|27
|7
|1
|72
|220
|224
|WB/Scranton
|66
|25
|28
|7
|6
|63
|178
|201
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toronto
|67
|41
|21
|3
|2
|87
|216
|203
|Syracuse
|66
|33
|24
|5
|4
|75
|231
|216
|Rochester
|66
|33
|25
|5
|3
|74
|215
|215
|Utica
|67
|32
|25
|6
|4
|74
|198
|206
|Laval
|67
|29
|28
|7
|3
|68
|235
|233
|Cleveland
|65
|29
|29
|5
|2
|65
|205
|237
|Belleville
|67
|28
|30
|6
|3
|65
|214
|243
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Texas
|66
|36
|18
|9
|3
|84
|241
|188
|Milwaukee
|66
|39
|22
|3
|2
|83
|218
|191
|Manitoba
|66
|34
|23
|5
|4
|77
|206
|205
|Iowa
|67
|32
|25
|5
|5
|74
|200
|198
|Rockford
|66
|31
|26
|5
|4
|71
|196
|217
|Chicago
|65
|30
|28
|4
|3
|67
|198
|221
|Grand Rapids
|67
|27
|32
|4
|4
|62
|185
|242
Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Calgary
|66
|47
|15
|3
|1
|98
|242
|161
|Coachella Valley
|66
|46
|14
|4
|2
|98
|247
|178
|Colorado
|67
|36
|21
|7
|3
|82
|195
|179
|Abbotsford
|67
|37
|23
|3
|4
|81
|216
|194
|Ontario
|67
|33
|29
|4
|1
|71
|196
|194
|Bakersfield
|66
|33
|29
|2
|2
|70
|194
|202
|Tucson
|67
|30
|30
|7
|0
|67
|203
|220
|San Jose
|67
|28
|33
|1
|5
|62
|188
|233
|Henderson
|66
|24
|37
|0
|5
|53
|178
|205
|San Diego
|67
|20
|44
|2
|1
|43
|171
|261
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Monday's Games
Coachella Valley 4, San Jose 3
Tuesday's Games
Bridgeport 4, Springfield 3
Wednesday's Games
Toronto at Hartford, 7 p.m.
Charlotte at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Belleville, 7:05 p.m.
Hershey at Providence, 7:05 p.m.
Syracuse at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
Colorado at Bakersfield, 9:30 p.m.
Calgary at Coachella Valley, 10 p.m.
San Jose at San Diego, 10 p.m.
Tucson at Henderson, 10 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Grand Rapids at Manitoba, 8 p.m.
Friday's Games
Bridgeport at Hartford, 7 p.m.
Cleveland at Laval, 7 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Manitoba, 7 p.m.
Rochester at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Utica, 7 p.m.
Charlotte at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Hershey at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
WB/Scranton at Providence, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Rockford at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
Rockford at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
Texas at Tucson, 9 p.m.
Bakersfield at Henderson, 10 p.m.
Calgary at San Diego, 10 p.m.
Colorado at San Jose, 10 p.m.
Ontario at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.