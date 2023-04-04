All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Hershey6641165491198164
Providence6640168290198181
Springfield6736233580214195
Charlotte6635235378212201
Lehigh Valley6735263376202204
Hartford6731254773210208
Bridgeport6732277172220224
WB/Scranton6625287663178201

North Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Toronto6741213287216203
Syracuse6633245475231216
Rochester6633255374215215
Utica6732256474198206
Laval6729287368235233
Cleveland6529295265205237
Belleville6728306365214243

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Texas6636189384241188
Milwaukee6639223283218191
Manitoba6634235477206205
Iowa6732255574200198
Rockford6631265471196217
Chicago6530284367198221
Grand Rapids6727324462185242

Pacific Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Calgary6647153198242161
Coachella Valley6646144298247178
Colorado6736217382195179
Abbotsford6737233481216194
Ontario6733294171196194
Bakersfield6633292270194202
Tucson6730307067203220
San Jose6728331562188233
Henderson6624370553178205
San Diego6720442143171261

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Monday's Games

Coachella Valley 4, San Jose 3

Tuesday's Games

Bridgeport 4, Springfield 3

Wednesday's Games

Toronto at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Belleville, 7:05 p.m.

Hershey at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Syracuse at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Bakersfield, 9:30 p.m.

Calgary at Coachella Valley, 10 p.m.

San Jose at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Tucson at Henderson, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Grand Rapids at Manitoba, 8 p.m.

Friday's Games

Bridgeport at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Laval, 7 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Manitoba, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Utica, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Hershey at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Rockford at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Texas at Tucson, 9 p.m.

Bakersfield at Henderson, 10 p.m.

Calgary at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Colorado at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Ontario at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

