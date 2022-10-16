All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Charlotte
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|7
|4
|Hershey
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|5
|2
|Providence
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|7
|4
|Bridgeport
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|4
|5
|Lehigh Valley
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|4
|4
|WB/Scranton
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|3
|Hartford
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|4
|7
|Springfield
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|5
|7
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Belleville
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|12
|8
|Cleveland
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|11
|9
|Rochester
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|5
|5
|Toronto
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|5
|5
|Syracuse
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|9
|11
|Laval
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|8
|12
|Utica
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Milwaukee
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|5
|2
|Manitoba
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|3
|8
|5
|Grand Rapids
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|10
|11
|Rockford
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|5
|8
|Texas
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|8
|7
|Iowa
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|4
|7
|Chicago
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|5
Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|San Jose
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|7
|4
|Coachella Valley
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|6
|5
|Bakersfield
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|3
|5
|5
|Abbotsford
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|5
|10
|Colorado
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|7
|8
|Henderson
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|7
|4
|Ontario
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|10
|5
|San Diego
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|11
|10
|Tucson
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|4
|7
|Calgary
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|5
|6
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Saturday's Games
Cleveland 5, Syracuse 4
Rockford 5, Manitoba 4
Toronto 3, Rochester 1
Charlotte 3, Hartford 1
Henderson 6, Tucson 2
Lehigh Valley 3, WB/Scranton 2
Grand Rapids 8, San Diego 5
Hershey 3, Utica 1
San Jose 3, Iowa 1
Belleville 6, Laval 3
Bridgeport 3, Springfield 2
Milwaukee 5, Chicago 2
Texas 5, Colorado 1
Abbotsford 3, Bakersfield 2
Sunday's Games
Coachella Valley 6, Calgary 5
Hershey 2, Lehigh Valley 1
Manitoba 4, Rockford 0
Providence 4, Springfield 3
Bakersfield 3, Ontario 2
Monday's Games
WB/Scranton at Utica, 7 p.m.
Coachella Valley at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Henderson at Ontario, 10 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Milwaukee at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Springfield at Laval, 7 p.m.
Belleville at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
Bakersfield at Henderson, 10 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.