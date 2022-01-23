All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Providence31171031389981
Hartford341811324110299
Hershey3619123243111101
Springfield3619124143117116
Charlotte3619152040122108
Lehigh Valley331213623289105
Bridgeport4015183437109125
WB/Scranton331316133079106

North Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Utica31225404811781
Rochester3520122143132130
Toronto3217122137102110
Laval28151120329596
Cleveland321312433398106
Syracuse311413313289100
Belleville31151600309396

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Chicago35247315211889
Manitoba352210214710784
Grand Rapids33151242369698
Rockford31151411329198
Iowa351516313496101
Milwaukee3816182236110125
Texas301014422691114

Pacific Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Stockton34237315011684
Ontario31206324512397
Colorado3418113241109104
Henderson31171121379485
Bakersfield2914933348984
Abbotsford30141231329289
San Diego30131520288097
Tucson311216212782112
San Jose3414191029104131

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Saturday's Games

Cleveland 7, Rochester 3

Manitoba 4, Chicago 3

Charlotte 4, Lehigh Valley 1

WB/Scranton 3, Toronto 2

Hershey 5, Hartford 0

Milwaukee 5, Grand Rapids 2

Providence 5, Bridgeport 3

Rockford 3, Texas 2

Utica 6, Syracuse 3

Henderson 4, Stockton 3

Ontario 7, Tucson 3

Colorado 3, Iowa 2

Abbotsford 5, San Diego 3

Bakersfield 4, San Jose 3

Laval at Belleville, ppd

Sunday's Games

Lehigh Valley 5, Charlotte 2

Bridgeport 4, Springfield 3

Hartford 3, Hershey 2

Manitoba 3, Chicago 1

Ontario 6, Tucson 5

Abbotsford 4, San Diego 2

San Jose 5, Bakersfield 2

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Providence at Utica, 7 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Ontario at San Jose, 1 p.m.

Cleveland at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Iowa at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Texas at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Bakersfield at Tucson, 8:30 p.m.

Colorado at San Diego, 10 p.m.

