EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Hershey40278415912297
Providence392386254117105
Charlotte4021152246117117
WB/Scranton3919152343111105
Lehigh Valley3919153243112118
Bridgeport4118166143137140
Springfield4018171441116119
Hartford4016153641112125

North Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Toronto3927101156142124
Utica4021135148123118
Rochester3720142143116123
Syracuse3718133342135123
Laval4116185239142150
Belleville4016203136131146
Cleveland3815183235124150

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Texas382286252145105
Milwaukee3922141247136117
Manitoba3721132145117118
Iowa3920142345117116
Rockford4020153245131132
Grand Rapids3815192234103141
Chicago3814203132110144

Pacific Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Coachella Valley372763158142102
Calgary4028102058151102
Colorado3924123051119100
Abbotsford3923122250138117
Ontario3821151144120108
Tucson4118194040135143
San Jose4017210236102136
Henderson4215240333111120
Bakersfield3714202131101121
San Diego4011290022102155

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Tuesday's Games

Iowa 2, Rockford 1

Tucson 5, Chicago 1

Calgary 4, Ontario 3

Abbotsford 4, Toronto 0

Wednesday's Games

Belleville 2, Laval 1

Bridgeport 6, Hartford 2

Charlotte 4, Utica 0

Hershey 5, Lehigh Valley 2

Rochester 3, WB/Scranton 2

Tucson 4, Chicago 1

Ontario 3, Calgary 2

Bakersfield at San Diego, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Henderson, 10 p.m.

Toronto at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Coachella Valley at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Friday's Games

Laval at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Utica at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Belleville at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Charlotte at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Hartford at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Colorado at Texas, 8 p.m.

Rockford at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Toronto at Manitoba, 8 p.m.

Bakersfield at San Diego, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Henderson, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Bridgeport at WB/Scranton, 6:05 p.m.

Charlotte at Rochester, 6:05 p.m.

Coachella Valley at Iowa, 7 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Laval at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Providence at Utica, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Belleville at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Hershey at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Colorado at Texas, 8 p.m.

Rockford at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Abbotsford at Tucson, 9 p.m.

Calgary at Henderson, 10 p.m.

Ontario at San Diego, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

