All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Hershey
|40
|27
|8
|4
|1
|59
|122
|97
|Providence
|39
|23
|8
|6
|2
|54
|117
|105
|Charlotte
|40
|21
|15
|2
|2
|46
|117
|117
|WB/Scranton
|39
|19
|15
|2
|3
|43
|111
|105
|Lehigh Valley
|39
|19
|15
|3
|2
|43
|112
|118
|Bridgeport
|41
|18
|16
|6
|1
|43
|137
|140
|Springfield
|40
|18
|17
|1
|4
|41
|116
|119
|Hartford
|40
|16
|15
|3
|6
|41
|112
|125
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toronto
|39
|27
|10
|1
|1
|56
|142
|124
|Utica
|40
|21
|13
|5
|1
|48
|123
|118
|Rochester
|37
|20
|14
|2
|1
|43
|116
|123
|Syracuse
|37
|18
|13
|3
|3
|42
|135
|123
|Laval
|41
|16
|18
|5
|2
|39
|142
|150
|Belleville
|40
|16
|20
|3
|1
|36
|131
|146
|Cleveland
|38
|15
|18
|3
|2
|35
|124
|150
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Texas
|38
|22
|8
|6
|2
|52
|145
|105
|Milwaukee
|39
|22
|14
|1
|2
|47
|136
|117
|Manitoba
|37
|21
|13
|2
|1
|45
|117
|118
|Iowa
|39
|20
|14
|2
|3
|45
|117
|116
|Rockford
|40
|20
|15
|3
|2
|45
|131
|132
|Grand Rapids
|38
|15
|19
|2
|2
|34
|103
|141
|Chicago
|38
|14
|20
|3
|1
|32
|110
|144
Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Coachella Valley
|37
|27
|6
|3
|1
|58
|142
|102
|Calgary
|40
|28
|10
|2
|0
|58
|151
|102
|Colorado
|39
|24
|12
|3
|0
|51
|119
|100
|Abbotsford
|39
|23
|12
|2
|2
|50
|138
|117
|Ontario
|38
|21
|15
|1
|1
|44
|120
|108
|Tucson
|41
|18
|19
|4
|0
|40
|135
|143
|San Jose
|40
|17
|21
|0
|2
|36
|102
|136
|Henderson
|42
|15
|24
|0
|3
|33
|111
|120
|Bakersfield
|37
|14
|20
|2
|1
|31
|101
|121
|San Diego
|40
|11
|29
|0
|0
|22
|102
|155
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Tuesday's Games
Iowa 2, Rockford 1
Tucson 5, Chicago 1
Calgary 4, Ontario 3
Abbotsford 4, Toronto 0
Wednesday's Games
Belleville 2, Laval 1
Bridgeport 6, Hartford 2
Charlotte 4, Utica 0
Hershey 5, Lehigh Valley 2
Rochester 3, WB/Scranton 2
Tucson 4, Chicago 1
Ontario 3, Calgary 2
Bakersfield at San Diego, 10 p.m.
San Jose at Henderson, 10 p.m.
Toronto at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Coachella Valley at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Friday's Games
Laval at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Utica at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Belleville at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
Charlotte at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
Hartford at Providence, 7:05 p.m.
WB/Scranton at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Colorado at Texas, 8 p.m.
Rockford at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
Toronto at Manitoba, 8 p.m.
Bakersfield at San Diego, 10 p.m.
San Jose at Henderson, 10 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Bridgeport at WB/Scranton, 6:05 p.m.
Charlotte at Rochester, 6:05 p.m.
Coachella Valley at Iowa, 7 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.
Laval at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Providence at Utica, 7 p.m.
Syracuse at Hartford, 7 p.m.
Belleville at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
Hershey at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Colorado at Texas, 8 p.m.
Rockford at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Abbotsford at Tucson, 9 p.m.
Calgary at Henderson, 10 p.m.
Ontario at San Diego, 10 p.m.
San Jose at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.