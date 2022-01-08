All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Springfield2918821399385
Hershey29161021359186
Hartford2714922328682
Providence2613931307768
Charlotte27141120309179
Lehigh Valley2791152257186
WB/Scranton2591213225887
Bridgeport331116332885103

North Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Utica2419230419057
Rochester2818100036107100
Toronto25131011288085
Laval24121020268484
Cleveland2510843277580
Syracuse23101021236876
Belleville26121400247377

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Chicago2720511429067
Manitoba2817911368668
Grand Rapids27131031308480
Rockford25121111266877
Iowa28121231288079
Milwaukee311316202889103
Texas2481231206887

Pacific Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Stockton2820521439766
Ontario2415621339074
Henderson2515721337761
Bakersfield2410833266872
Tucson23111020246175
Colorado28121132298789
Abbotsford24101031247374
San Diego23101210215971
San Jose271115102381109

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Thursday's Games

Bakersfield 6, Abbotsford 2

Friday's Games

Grand Rapids 3, Iowa 1

Springfield 4, Belleville 3

Syracuse 5, Hershey 3

Utica 6, WB/Scranton 5

Rochester 5, Hartford 2

Manitoba 4, Texas 1

Milwaukee 4, Cleveland 3

Rockford 8, Chicago 0

Bakersfield 4, Abbotsford 3

Henderson 5, San Jose 1

San Diego 4, Stockton 1

Toronto at Laval, ppd

Lehigh Valley at Providence, ppd

Saturday's Games

Toronto at Laval, 3 p.m.

Charlotte at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Hartford at Utica, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Rockford at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Springfield at Belleville, 7 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Iowa at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Manitoba at Texas, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Tucson, 9 p.m.

San Diego at Ontario, 9 p.m.

Henderson at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Charlotte at Bridgeport, 3 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Providence, 3:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago, 4 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Hershey, 5 p.m.

Colorado at Tucson, 6 p.m.

Stockton at Ontario, 6 p.m.

Bakersfield at Abbotsford, 7 p.m.

Monday's Games

Springfield at Toronto, 3 p.m.

Utica at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Bakersfield at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

