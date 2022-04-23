All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Charlotte
|72
|42
|24
|5
|1
|90
|234
|197
|Springfield
|73
|40
|24
|6
|3
|89
|221
|221
|Providence
|68
|36
|22
|4
|6
|82
|196
|179
|WB/Scranton
|73
|35
|30
|4
|4
|78
|205
|212
|Hershey
|75
|34
|31
|6
|4
|78
|199
|204
|Bridgeport
|72
|31
|30
|7
|4
|73
|213
|226
|Hartford
|71
|31
|32
|6
|2
|70
|199
|222
|Lehigh Valley
|73
|28
|30
|10
|5
|71
|191
|228
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Utica
|70
|42
|19
|8
|1
|93
|241
|196
|Syracuse
|72
|38
|25
|7
|2
|85
|230
|219
|Laval
|69
|37
|26
|4
|2
|80
|232
|221
|Belleville
|70
|38
|28
|4
|0
|80
|210
|213
|Toronto
|68
|36
|28
|3
|1
|76
|229
|226
|Rochester
|74
|36
|28
|7
|3
|82
|246
|267
|Cleveland
|73
|26
|34
|8
|5
|65
|197
|256
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Chicago
|72
|47
|15
|5
|5
|104
|245
|184
|Manitoba
|68
|38
|23
|5
|2
|83
|207
|197
|Milwaukee
|73
|37
|27
|5
|4
|83
|221
|219
|Rockford
|68
|36
|27
|4
|1
|77
|210
|209
|Texas
|71
|31
|28
|6
|6
|74
|215
|228
|Iowa
|70
|31
|30
|5
|4
|71
|196
|200
|Grand Rapids
|73
|32
|33
|6
|2
|72
|199
|226
Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Stockton
|65
|44
|14
|5
|2
|95
|237
|177
|Ontario
|66
|41
|16
|5
|4
|91
|258
|210
|Abbotsford
|65
|38
|21
|5
|1
|82
|225
|185
|Colorado
|67
|38
|22
|4
|3
|83
|239
|206
|Bakersfield
|65
|35
|20
|5
|5
|80
|216
|187
|Henderson
|67
|34
|28
|4
|1
|73
|205
|203
|San Diego
|64
|27
|31
|4
|2
|60
|189
|209
|Tucson
|65
|21
|38
|5
|1
|48
|172
|261
|San Jose
|68
|20
|42
|4
|2
|46
|202
|291
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Friday's Games
Bridgeport 4, Springfield 2
Charlotte 2, Hartford 1
Chicago 4, Grand Rapids 2
Syracuse 6, Belleville 0
Toronto 5, Laval 1
Utica 3, Rochester 2
Hershey 4, Lehigh Valley 3
WB/Scranton 4, Providence 1
Texas 1, Iowa 0
Colorado 6, Ontario 4
Abbotsford 5, Stockton 4
Bakersfield 5, Tucson 1
Henderson 6, San Jose 4
Saturday's Games
Cleveland 4, Rochester 2
Springfield 3, WB/Scranton 1
Hartford 3, Bridgeport 2
Henderson 5, San Jose 2
Lehigh Valley 2, Hershey 0
Rockford 5, Manitoba 3
Syracuse 5, Laval 1
Texas 2, Iowa 1
Charlotte 2, Providence 1
Milwaukee at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Ontario at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
Stockton at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.
Tucson at San Diego, 10 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Providence at Springfield, 2:05 p.m.
Rochester at Cleveland, 3 p.m.
WB/Scranton at Hartford, 3 p.m.
Belleville at Toronto, 4 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Chicago, 4 p.m.
Manitoba at Milwaukee, 4 p.m.
Syracuse at Hershey, 5 p.m.
Iowa at Rockford, 6 p.m.
Monday's Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday's Games
Springfield at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Bakersfield at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.
Stockton at San Diego, 10 p.m.
