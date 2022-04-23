All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Charlotte7242245190234197
Springfield7340246389221221
Providence6836224682196179
WB/Scranton7335304478205212
Hershey7534316478199204
Bridgeport7231307473213226
Hartford7131326270199222
Lehigh Valley73283010571191228

North Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Utica7042198193241196
Syracuse7238257285230219
Laval6937264280232221
Belleville7038284080210213
Toronto6836283176229226
Rochester7436287382246267
Cleveland7326348565197256

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Chicago72471555104245184
Manitoba6838235283207197
Milwaukee7337275483221219
Rockford6836274177210209
Texas7131286674215228
Iowa7031305471196200
Grand Rapids7332336272199226

Pacific Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Stockton6544145295237177
Ontario6641165491258210
Abbotsford6538215182225185
Colorado6738224383239206
Bakersfield6535205580216187
Henderson6734284173205203
San Diego6427314260189209
Tucson6521385148172261
San Jose6820424246202291

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

Bridgeport 4, Springfield 2

Charlotte 2, Hartford 1

Chicago 4, Grand Rapids 2

Syracuse 6, Belleville 0

Toronto 5, Laval 1

Utica 3, Rochester 2

Hershey 4, Lehigh Valley 3

WB/Scranton 4, Providence 1

Texas 1, Iowa 0

Colorado 6, Ontario 4

Abbotsford 5, Stockton 4

Bakersfield 5, Tucson 1

Henderson 6, San Jose 4

Saturday's Games

Cleveland 4, Rochester 2

Springfield 3, WB/Scranton 1

Hartford 3, Bridgeport 2

Henderson 5, San Jose 2

Lehigh Valley 2, Hershey 0

Rockford 5, Manitoba 3

Syracuse 5, Laval 1

Texas 2, Iowa 1

Charlotte 2, Providence 1

Milwaukee at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Ontario at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Stockton at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Tucson at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Providence at Springfield, 2:05 p.m.

Rochester at Cleveland, 3 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Hartford, 3 p.m.

Belleville at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Chicago, 4 p.m.

Manitoba at Milwaukee, 4 p.m.

Syracuse at Hershey, 5 p.m.

Iowa at Rockford, 6 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Springfield at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Bakersfield at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

Stockton at San Diego, 10 p.m.

