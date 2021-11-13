All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Hartford139310194230
Springfield128220184232
Hershey115321132730
Providence125421133235
WB/Scranton136601132539
Bridgeport135512133542
Charlotte115510113632
Lehigh Valley12372082938

North Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Utica99000183817
Rochester117400144439
Cleveland125313143238
Laval136610134341
Syracuse115510113234
Toronto95400102730
Belleville11470083138

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Chicago97200143421
Manitoba126510133331
Iowa95310113228
Grand Rapids105401112828
Texas11460193132
Milwaukee9351072531
Rockford10361072540

Pacific Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Stockton109010193620
Ontario119101194631
Bakersfield115411123135
Henderson115411123234
Colorado125601113943
Abbotsford104420102927
Tucson9441092628
San Jose8341072435
San Diego9351072633

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

Grand Rapids 2, Manitoba 0

Laval 5, Bridgeport 4

Cleveland 4, Rochester 3

Hartford 6, Springfield 4

Providence 6, Lehigh Valley 3

WB/Scranton 2, Charlotte 1

Chicago 4, Rockford 1

Colorado 2, Texas 1

Tucson 8, Ontario 4

Abbotsford 7, San Jose 1

Bakersfield 2, San Diego 1

Stockton 3, Henderson 2

Saturday's Games

Utica 5, Laval 3

Charlotte 4, WB/Scranton 0

Rochester 4, Cleveland 0

Hartford 2, Providence 1

Bridgeport at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Hershey at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Manitoba at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Iowa, 7 p.m.

Springfield at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Colorado at Texas, 8 p.m.

Toronto at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Henderson at Stockton, 9 p.m.

Ontario at Tucson, 9 p.m.

San Diego at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Utica at Belleville, 3 p.m.

Milwaukee at Iowa, 4 p.m.

Toronto at Chicago, 4 p.m.

Charlotte at Hershey, 5 p.m.

San Jose at Abbotsford, 7 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

No games scheduled

