All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Springfield5129155265165156
Providence4525143356142120
Hartford4825165257141139
Charlotte5228213059176155
Hershey5326204359155149
WB/Scranton5123222452135156
Bridgeport5220235449143161
Lehigh Valley5018227346132159

North Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Utica4832115069174132
Toronto4424163152154149
Laval4625183053150149
Rochester5227203259173185
Belleville4624211049142141
Syracuse4922206151147160
Cleveland4918216446133162

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Chicago4931104470165127
Manitoba4929172161150136
Milwaukee5427214260162163
Grand Rapids5022215251134151
Iowa4922214250139140
Rockford4822223148137153
Texas4818205546147166

Pacific Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Stockton443094165153115
Ontario4731103368191145
Bakersfield4523134555148136
Colorado5027173360167147
Abbotsford4624183152155137
Henderson4523183150135134
San Diego4419232040130145
Tucson4517243138123177
San Jose4516281033136189

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

Abbotsford 4, Laval 2

Bridgeport 5, WB/Scranton 4

Iowa 4, Grand Rapids 0

Rochester 3, Belleville 2

Utica 8, Syracuse 5

Charlotte 5, Lehigh Valley 2

Springfield 4, Hershey 3

Milwaukee 4, Texas 3

Colorado 7, San Diego 4

Bakersfield 2, Stockton 1

Ontario 3, Henderson 2

Saturday's Games

Laval 3, Abbotsford 0

Manitoba 5, Rockford 3

Iowa at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Utica at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Providence at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Hershey at Hartford, 7:30 p.m.

Texas at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Henderson at Ontario, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Stockton, 9 p.m.

San Diego at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Tucson at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Toronto at Cleveland, 12 p.m.

Bridgeport at Hartford, 3 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Providence, 3:05 p.m.

Iowa at Chicago, 4 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Milwaukee, 6 p.m.

Tucson at San Jose, 8 p.m.

Monday's Games

Bakersfield at Ontario, 10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

No games scheduled

