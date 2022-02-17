All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Springfield4525145156146141
Hartford4223134252127122
Hershey4524153354141125
Providence3819133344112106
Charlotte4525182052153131
Lehigh Valley4317186242119137
WB/Scranton4519212343114139
Bridgeport4617205443123140

North Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Utica422895061153112
Toronto3722122147126121
Rochester4424153253154154
Laval3620133043119119
Belleville3819190038117115
Syracuse4017184139108129
Cleveland4214205336115145

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Chicago4427104361142115
Manitoba4225142153125110
Rockford4121163146116120
Milwaukee4824202252141144
Iowa4320174246124119
Grand Rapids4418195243118137
Texas4014185336116137

Pacific Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Stockton39278315813599
Ontario402593356162126
Bakersfield3820114347125112
Henderson3922142147123113
Colorado4423153352145130
Abbotsford3920153144134117
San Diego3816202034106126
Tucson4015222133108156
San Jose4114261029120170

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Tuesday's Games

Milwaukee 4, Chicago 3

Charlotte 5, WB/Scranton 4

Rochester 3, Bridgeport 2

Grand Rapids 2, Texas 1

Rockford 3, Iowa 2

Henderson 3, Colorado 2

Wednesday's Games

Charlotte 4, WB/Scranton 1

Toronto 6, Utica 2

Rockford 4, Milwaukee 1

Texas 3, Grand Rapids 1

Colorado 6, Henderson 3

Abbotsford 5, Bakersfield 2

San Diego 5, San Jose 1

Laval at Belleville, ppd

Springfield at Lehigh Valley, ppd

Thursday's Games

No games scheduled

Friday's Games

Laval at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Utica, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Hershey at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Belleville at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Cleveland at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Springfield at WB/Scranton, 6:05 p.m.

Hershey at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Providence at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Rockford at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Utica at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Iowa at Chicago, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Texas, 8 p.m.

Henderson at Tucson, 9 p.m.

Abbotsford at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Ontario at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Stockton at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

