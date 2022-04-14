All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Charlotte6840235085228190
Springfield6837236282209211
Providence6333204676185167
Hershey7033285475193192
WB/Scranton6831294470188201
Bridgeport6829287469200214
Hartford6730296268193212
Lehigh Valley6827307465179214

North Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Utica6539187186225182
Laval6435234276219205
Syracuse6835247279213212
Toronto6434263172215214
Rochester6934266377236255
Belleville6534274072195200
Cleveland6824318561184237

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Chicago6844145598228171
Manitoba6537215281200185
Milwaukee7137264482216210
Rockford6333254171191194
Texas6628266668201216
Iowa6529275467184188
Grand Rapids6930316268187213

Pacific Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Stockton6143124292227163
Ontario6238155485241199
Colorado6336204379221188
Bakersfield6233195576206182
Abbotsford6134215174208173
Henderson6229284163183192
San Diego6027293158181193
Tucson6120355146161244
San Jose6420393245192272

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Wednesday's Games

Belleville 1, Hartford 0

Grand Rapids 4, Cleveland 2

Charlotte 4, WB/Scranton 1

Lehigh Valley 2, Hershey 1

Rochester 4, Laval 3

Syracuse 4, Springfield 2

Milwaukee 2, Iowa 1

Texas 3, Chicago 2

Bakersfield 6, San Jose 3

Ontario 5, San Diego 1

Stockton 4, Henderson 3

Thursday's Games

Laval at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Friday's Games

Hartford at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Iowa at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Utica, 7 p.m.

Belleville at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Bridgeport at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Charlotte at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Hershey at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Abbotsford at San Jose, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Texas, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Tucson, 9 p.m.

San Diego at Ontario, 10 p.m.

Stockton at Henderson, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Rockford at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

Bridgeport at WB/Scranton, 6:05 p.m.

Charlotte at Springfield, 6:05 p.m.

Belleville at Utica, 7 p.m.

Iowa at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Laval at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Stockton at Henderson, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Hartford at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Providence at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago at Texas, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Tucson, 9 p.m.

Abbotsford at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Ontario at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Rockford at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

Providence at Hershey, 5 p.m.

