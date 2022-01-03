All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Springfield2817821378982
Hershey2615821338376
Hartford2614822328477
Providence2513831307464
Charlotte27141120309179
Bridgeport321016332681100
Lehigh Valley2581142226681
WB/Scranton2491212215381

North Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Utica2218130398046
Rochester26179003410196
Laval24121020268484
Toronto24121011267481
Cleveland2410833267276
Belleville25121300247073
Syracuse2181021196172

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Chicago2620411429059
Manitoba2616910338064
Grand Rapids25111031267477
Iowa26111131267674
Milwaukee29121520268393
Rockford24111111246077
Texas2381131206783

Pacific Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Stockton2519321419058
Ontario2415621339074
Henderson2414721317260
Colorado28121132298789
Abbotsford2210921236864
San Jose261114102380104
Tucson2110920225769
Bakersfield228833225867
San Diego2291210195570

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Sunday's Games

Hershey 3, Bridgeport 2

Manitoba 2, Iowa 1

Rochester 4, Hartford 3

Providence 7, Springfield 1

Stockton 4, San Jose 1

Ontario 3, Bakersfield 2

Grand Rapids at Chicago, ppd

San Diego at Tucson, ppd

Monday's Games

Toronto 4, Belleville 2

Tuesday's Games

Iowa at Manitoba, 8 p.m.

Stockton at Tucson, 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Milwaukee at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Providence at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Utica at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Belleville at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Springfield at Laval, ppd

Stockton at Tucson, 8:30 p.m.

Bakersfield at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

San Diego at Henderson, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

No games scheduled

