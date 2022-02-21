All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Springfield
|47
|26
|14
|5
|2
|59
|151
|145
|Providence
|41
|22
|13
|3
|3
|50
|124
|108
|Hartford
|44
|23
|15
|4
|2
|52
|128
|127
|Charlotte
|47
|26
|18
|3
|0
|55
|162
|139
|Hershey
|48
|25
|17
|3
|3
|56
|146
|136
|WB/Scranton
|46
|20
|21
|2
|3
|45
|117
|141
|Lehigh Valley
|45
|17
|19
|6
|3
|43
|122
|143
|Bridgeport
|48
|18
|21
|5
|4
|45
|127
|144
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Utica
|44
|30
|9
|5
|0
|65
|160
|116
|Toronto
|40
|23
|13
|3
|1
|50
|139
|132
|Laval
|39
|21
|15
|3
|0
|45
|128
|131
|Rochester
|47
|24
|18
|3
|2
|53
|160
|169
|Belleville
|40
|21
|19
|0
|0
|42
|126
|122
|Syracuse
|42
|19
|18
|4
|1
|43
|119
|134
|Cleveland
|44
|15
|21
|5
|3
|38
|123
|154
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Chicago
|46
|29
|10
|4
|3
|65
|152
|119
|Manitoba
|43
|26
|14
|2
|1
|55
|129
|113
|Milwaukee
|49
|24
|20
|3
|2
|53
|144
|148
|Rockford
|43
|21
|18
|3
|1
|46
|120
|130
|Grand Rapids
|46
|20
|19
|5
|2
|47
|128
|141
|Iowa
|45
|20
|19
|4
|2
|46
|128
|129
|Texas
|42
|15
|18
|5
|4
|39
|126
|145
Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Stockton
|41
|29
|8
|3
|1
|62
|146
|106
|Ontario
|42
|27
|9
|3
|3
|60
|170
|132
|Bakersfield
|40
|20
|12
|4
|4
|48
|132
|123
|Henderson
|41
|23
|15
|2
|1
|49
|130
|118
|Colorado
|46
|24
|16
|3
|3
|54
|150
|134
|Abbotsford
|41
|21
|16
|3
|1
|46
|138
|122
|San Diego
|40
|16
|22
|2
|0
|34
|112
|134
|Tucson
|42
|16
|23
|2
|1
|35
|113
|163
|San Jose
|43
|15
|27
|1
|0
|31
|128
|180
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Sunday's Games
Cleveland 6, Charlotte 5
Bridgeport 2, Hartford 0
Manitoba 4, Milwaukee 3
Laval 5, Rochester 1
Providence 4, Hershey 1
Springfield 3, Lehigh Valley 1
Chicago 5, Iowa 1
Grand Rapids 5, Rockford 2
Colorado 4, Abbotsford 2
Henderson 4, Tucson 1
Ontario 4, San Diego 3
Texas 4, San Jose 1
Stockton 7, Bakersfield 4
Monday's Games
Toronto 6, Laval 2
Milwaukee at Manitoba, 3 p.m.
Syracuse at Belleville, 3 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Texas at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Grand Rapids at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Laval at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Bridgeport at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Manitoba, 8 p.m.
Bakersfield at San Jose, 10 p.m.
Ontario at Henderson, 10 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Texas at Iowa, 8 p.m.