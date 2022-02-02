All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Hartford
|37
|20
|12
|3
|2
|45
|112
|108
|Hershey
|39
|21
|13
|3
|2
|47
|121
|107
|Springfield
|39
|21
|13
|4
|1
|47
|127
|125
|Providence
|34
|17
|11
|3
|3
|40
|105
|93
|Charlotte
|38
|21
|15
|2
|0
|44
|132
|112
|WB/Scranton
|37
|16
|17
|1
|3
|36
|95
|115
|Lehigh Valley
|37
|14
|15
|6
|2
|36
|99
|117
|Bridgeport
|42
|16
|18
|4
|4
|40
|114
|128
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Utica
|35
|25
|5
|5
|0
|55
|131
|89
|Rochester
|37
|21
|13
|2
|1
|45
|136
|135
|Toronto
|34
|19
|12
|2
|1
|41
|111
|114
|Laval
|30
|16
|12
|2
|0
|34
|99
|104
|Syracuse
|34
|15
|15
|3
|1
|34
|94
|109
|Belleville
|32
|15
|17
|0
|0
|30
|94
|101
|Cleveland
|37
|13
|17
|4
|3
|33
|104
|126
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Chicago
|38
|25
|7
|4
|2
|56
|123
|93
|Manitoba
|37
|23
|11
|2
|1
|49
|115
|91
|Rockford
|34
|16
|14
|3
|1
|36
|94
|102
|Iowa
|38
|18
|16
|3
|1
|40
|107
|105
|Milwaukee
|41
|19
|18
|2
|2
|42
|118
|126
|Grand Rapids
|37
|15
|15
|5
|2
|37
|100
|112
|Texas
|33
|12
|15
|4
|2
|30
|101
|119
Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Stockton
|35
|24
|7
|3
|1
|52
|118
|85
|Ontario
|35
|23
|7
|3
|2
|51
|143
|106
|Colorado
|37
|20
|11
|3
|3
|46
|120
|110
|Bakersfield
|32
|16
|9
|4
|3
|39
|102
|93
|Henderson
|33
|18
|12
|2
|1
|39
|97
|91
|Abbotsford
|32
|15
|13
|3
|1
|34
|99
|97
|Tucson
|34
|13
|18
|2
|1
|29
|91
|125
|San Diego
|33
|13
|18
|2
|0
|28
|86
|111
|San Jose
|37
|14
|22
|1
|0
|29
|111
|150
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Tuesday's Games
No games scheduled
Wednesday's Games
Bridgeport 4, Lehigh Valley 1
Hartford at Hershey, 7 p.m.
Laval at Utica, 7 p.m.
Syracuse at Belleville, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Charlotte at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
Springfield at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Rockford, 8 p.m.
Colorado at San Diego, 10 p.m.
San Jose at Henderson, 10 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Toronto at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
San Jose at Henderson, 10 p.m.
Stockton at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.
Friday's Games
Hershey at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Laval at Utica, 7 p.m.
Ontario at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Syracuse at Belleville, 7 p.m.
Bridgeport at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.
Charlotte at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
Hartford at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
Providence at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
Rockford at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Texas at Manitoba, 8 p.m.
Colorado at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.
Stockton at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.
Tucson at San Diego, 10 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Hershey at Cleveland, 3 p.m.
Rochester at Toronto, 4 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Hartford, 5 p.m.
Providence at WB/Scranton, 6:05 p.m.
Charlotte at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.
Iowa at Rockford, 7 p.m.
Laval at Belleville, 7 p.m.
Ontario at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Springfield at Utica, 7 p.m.
Texas at Manitoba, 7 p.m.
Colorado at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.
Tucson at San Diego, 10 p.m.