All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Hartford3720123245112108
Hershey3921133247121107
Springfield3921134147127125
Providence341711334010593
Charlotte3821152044132112
WB/Scranton371617133695115
Lehigh Valley371415623699117
Bridgeport4216184440114128

North Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Utica35255505513189
Rochester3721132145136135
Toronto3419122141111114
Laval301612203499104
Syracuse341515313494109
Belleville321517003094101
Cleveland3713174333104126

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Chicago38257425612393
Manitoba372311214911591
Rockford341614313694102
Iowa3818163140107105
Milwaukee4119182242118126
Grand Rapids3715155237100112
Texas3312154230101119

Pacific Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Stockton35247315211885
Ontario352373251143106
Colorado3720113346120110
Bakersfield32169433910293
Henderson33181221399791
Abbotsford32151331349997
Tucson341318212991125
San Diego331318202886111
San Jose3714221029111150

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Tuesday's Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday's Games

Bridgeport 4, Lehigh Valley 1

Hartford at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Laval at Utica, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Springfield at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Colorado at San Diego, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Henderson, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Toronto at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Henderson, 10 p.m.

Stockton at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Hershey at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Laval at Utica, 7 p.m.

Ontario at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Bridgeport at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Charlotte at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Hartford at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Providence at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Rockford at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Texas at Manitoba, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Stockton at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

Tucson at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Hershey at Cleveland, 3 p.m.

Rochester at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Hartford, 5 p.m.

Providence at WB/Scranton, 6:05 p.m.

Charlotte at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Iowa at Rockford, 7 p.m.

Laval at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Ontario at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Springfield at Utica, 7 p.m.

Texas at Manitoba, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Tucson at San Diego, 10 p.m.

