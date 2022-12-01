All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Hershey2014420305542
Providence2012332296355
Bridgeport1912340287360
Charlotte1911521255858
WB/Scranton1810512235142
Lehigh Valley178711184751
Springfield197804185659
Hartford175714154158

North Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Toronto1811610236258
Rochester1810611226061
Cleveland179602206867
Syracuse187722187070
Belleville188910176571
Laval2171130176781
Utica166631164148

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Milwaukee1914500287655
Texas209722226761
Manitoba179521215651
Iowa188622205558
Rockford179701196961
Grand Rapids188910175573
Chicago165920124464

Pacific Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Colorado1913510275844
Calgary1811610237053
Ontario1710601215244
Tucson1710610215453
San Jose2010901215459
Coachella Valley159420205547
Abbotsford189711205763
Bakersfield188910175157
San Diego2061400125466
Henderson2061400125266

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Wednesday's Games

Bridgeport 4, Providence 3

Laval 3, Utica 2

Hershey 4, Lehigh Valley 2

Abbotsford 4, Bakersfield 3

Colorado 3, San Diego 1

Iowa 5, San Jose 3

Thursday's Games

Milwaukee 4, Manitoba 3

Rochester at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Friday's Games

Lehigh Valley at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Texas at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Utica, 7 p.m.

Rockford at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Syracuse at Belleville, 7:05 p.m.

Calgary at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Coachella Valley at Henderson, 10 p.m.

Colorado at Ontario, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Milwaukee at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

Syracuse at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Bridgeport at WB/Scranton, 6:05 p.m.

Chicago at Iowa, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Rockford at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Texas at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Springfield at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Utica at Belleville, 7:05 p.m.

Tucson at San Jose, 9 p.m.

Calgary at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Coachella Valley at Henderson, 10 p.m.

Colorado at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Laval at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Springfield at Bridgeport, 3 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Hershey, 3 p.m.

Hartford at Providence, 3:05 p.m.

Belleville at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Chicago at Iowa, 4 p.m.

Tucson at San Jose, 6 p.m.

Laval at Abbotsford, 7 p.m.

Bakersfield at Ontario, 8 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you