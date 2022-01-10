All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Hershey31181021399788
Springfield311810213910297
Hartford2815922348883
Providence2613931307768
Charlotte29151220329586
Lehigh Valley2791152257186
Bridgeport351216343192107
WB/Scranton2791413226093

North Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Utica2519330419159
Rochester2918110036108103
Toronto26141011308589
Laval24121020268484
Cleveland2711943298085
Syracuse24111021257177
Belleville27131400268082

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Chicago29225114610072
Manitoba2918911389172
Grand Rapids28131041318582
Rockford26131111287479
Iowa29121331288285
Milwaukee321317202891109
Texas2581331207292

Pacific Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Stockton29215214510270
Ontario2616631369983
Henderson2615821338067
Bakersfield2511833287272
Colorado30141132339594
Tucson25111121256683
Abbotsford25101131247378
San Diego24101220226376
San Jose281215102587112

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Sunday's Games

Charlotte 3, Bridgeport 2

Chicago 4, Cleveland 3

Hershey 3, WB/Scranton 2

Colorado 5, Tucson 3

Stockton 5, Ontario 4

Bakersfield 4, Abbotsford 0

Monday's Games

Toronto 5, Springfield 4

Utica at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Bakersfield at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Iowa at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Belleville at Toronto, 3 p.m.

Bridgeport at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Utica at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Syracuse at Laval, 7:30 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Manitoba at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Stockton at Henderson, 10 p.m.

Tucson at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

No games scheduled

