All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Hershey
|66
|41
|16
|5
|4
|91
|198
|164
|Providence
|66
|40
|16
|8
|2
|90
|198
|181
|Springfield
|66
|36
|23
|2
|5
|79
|211
|191
|Charlotte
|66
|35
|23
|5
|3
|78
|212
|201
|Lehigh Valley
|67
|35
|26
|3
|3
|76
|202
|204
|Hartford
|67
|31
|25
|4
|7
|73
|210
|208
|Bridgeport
|66
|31
|27
|7
|1
|70
|216
|221
|WB/Scranton
|66
|25
|28
|7
|6
|63
|178
|201
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toronto
|67
|41
|21
|3
|2
|87
|216
|203
|Syracuse
|66
|33
|24
|5
|4
|75
|231
|216
|Rochester
|66
|33
|25
|5
|3
|74
|215
|215
|Utica
|67
|32
|25
|6
|4
|74
|198
|206
|Laval
|67
|29
|28
|7
|3
|68
|235
|233
|Cleveland
|65
|29
|29
|5
|2
|65
|205
|237
|Belleville
|67
|28
|30
|6
|3
|65
|214
|243
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Texas
|66
|36
|18
|9
|3
|84
|241
|188
|Milwaukee
|66
|39
|22
|3
|2
|83
|218
|191
|Manitoba
|66
|34
|23
|5
|4
|77
|206
|205
|Iowa
|67
|32
|25
|5
|5
|74
|200
|198
|Rockford
|66
|31
|26
|5
|4
|71
|196
|217
|Chicago
|65
|30
|28
|4
|3
|67
|198
|221
|Grand Rapids
|67
|27
|32
|4
|4
|62
|185
|242
Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Calgary
|66
|47
|15
|3
|1
|98
|242
|161
|Coachella Valley
|65
|45
|14
|4
|2
|96
|243
|175
|Colorado
|67
|36
|21
|7
|3
|82
|195
|179
|Abbotsford
|67
|37
|23
|3
|4
|81
|216
|194
|Ontario
|67
|33
|29
|4
|1
|71
|196
|194
|Bakersfield
|66
|33
|29
|2
|2
|70
|194
|202
|Tucson
|67
|30
|30
|7
|0
|67
|203
|220
|San Jose
|66
|28
|33
|1
|4
|61
|185
|229
|Henderson
|66
|24
|37
|0
|5
|53
|178
|205
|San Diego
|67
|20
|44
|2
|1
|43
|171
|261
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Saturday's Games
Abbotsford 2, Manitoba 1
Rochester 4, Utica 2
Hershey 4, Cleveland 1
Springfield 6, Charlotte 5
Syracuse 4, WB/Scranton 3
Iowa 5, San Diego 1
Laval 6, Milwaukee 4
Belleville 4, Toronto 0
Bridgeport 5, Providence 2
Hartford 5, Lehigh Valley 1
Chicago 3, Rockford 0
Texas 7, San Jose 2
Coachella Valley 3, Colorado 2
Bakersfield 2, Tucson 1
Sunday's Games
Hershey 3, Cleveland 0
Lehigh Valley 3, Bridgeport 2
Utica 5, Syracuse 4
Chicago 5, Milwaukee 2
San Diego 4, Iowa 2
Toronto 6, Belleville 2
Rockford 5, Grand Rapids 1
Colorado 2, Ontario 1
Monday's Games
San Jose at Coachella Valley, 10 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Springfield at Bridgeport, 11:30 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Toronto at Hartford, 7 p.m.
Charlotte at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Belleville, 7:05 p.m.
Hershey at Providence, 7:05 p.m.
Syracuse at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
Colorado at Bakersfield, 9:30 p.m.
Calgary at Coachella Valley, 10 p.m.
San Jose at San Diego, 10 p.m.
Tucson at Henderson, 10 p.m.
