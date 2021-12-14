All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Springfield2214620306961
Hartford1912421276449
Charlotte24121020268371
Providence2010631245551
Hershey2010721235765
WB/Scranton219912214863
Bridgeport2481312196276
Lehigh Valley2151141155270

North Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Utica2017120367238
Rochester2013700267975
Cleveland2310823257073
Laval23111020247881
Toronto2010811226271
Belleville22111100226463
Syracuse2071021175770

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Chicago2317411368154
Manitoba2315710317455
Rockford2110911225571
Grand Rapids2291021216469
Iowa2291021216666
Milwaukee23101210217178
Texas2171031186378

Pacific Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Stockton2015221337648
Ontario1913501277356
Colorado2110812236762
Henderson1910711225753
Tucson199820205363
San Diego199910195357
Abbotsford198821196059
Bakersfield176812154455
San Jose1971110155381

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Charlotte 11, Rochester 1

Hershey 4, WB/Scranton 1

Milwaukee 6, Iowa 3

Henderson 4, Tucson 3

Wednesday's Games

Providence at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Belleville at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Henderson at Tucson, 8:30 p.m.

Bakersfield at Stockton, 9:30 p.m.

Abbotsford at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Colorado at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Manitoba at Chicago, 12 p.m.

Utica at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Friday's Games

Belleville at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Providence at Laval, 7 p.m.

Utica at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Hershey at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Manitoba at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Rockford at Texas, 8 p.m.

Bakersfield at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Colorado at Stockton, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Ontario, 10 p.m.

