All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Providence
|60
|36
|14
|8
|2
|82
|181
|163
|Hershey
|60
|37
|16
|5
|2
|81
|178
|153
|Charlotte
|61
|35
|20
|3
|3
|76
|198
|177
|Springfield
|60
|32
|22
|2
|4
|70
|184
|171
|Lehigh Valley
|61
|31
|24
|3
|3
|68
|185
|185
|Bridgeport
|61
|28
|25
|7
|1
|64
|198
|207
|Hartford
|61
|26
|24
|4
|7
|63
|185
|196
|WB/Scranton
|60
|24
|26
|5
|5
|58
|162
|179
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toronto
|61
|40
|18
|2
|1
|83
|206
|185
|Utica
|61
|30
|23
|6
|2
|68
|183
|184
|Syracuse
|59
|29
|22
|5
|3
|66
|204
|192
|Rochester
|59
|28
|25
|4
|2
|62
|193
|199
|Belleville
|61
|27
|27
|6
|1
|61
|196
|218
|Laval
|61
|25
|26
|7
|3
|60
|211
|217
|Cleveland
|58
|25
|26
|5
|2
|57
|187
|218
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Texas
|59
|32
|17
|7
|3
|74
|214
|171
|Milwaukee
|59
|34
|20
|3
|2
|73
|195
|171
|Manitoba
|59
|32
|19
|5
|3
|72
|186
|180
|Rockford
|61
|29
|23
|5
|4
|67
|185
|201
|Iowa
|61
|28
|24
|5
|4
|65
|177
|184
|Chicago
|58
|26
|27
|3
|2
|57
|175
|201
|Grand Rapids
|60
|25
|28
|4
|3
|57
|168
|216
Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Calgary
|61
|43
|15
|3
|0
|89
|221
|152
|Coachella Valley
|57
|40
|11
|4
|2
|86
|210
|149
|Abbotsford
|61
|34
|21
|2
|4
|74
|201
|179
|Colorado
|60
|32
|20
|5
|3
|72
|174
|162
|Ontario
|59
|30
|24
|4
|1
|65
|179
|172
|Bakersfield
|59
|29
|26
|2
|2
|62
|177
|182
|Tucson
|59
|25
|28
|6
|0
|56
|178
|201
|San Jose
|59
|25
|29
|1
|4
|55
|168
|201
|Henderson
|61
|22
|34
|0
|5
|49
|159
|181
|San Diego
|59
|19
|39
|1
|0
|39
|150
|221
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Friday's Games
Charlotte 5, Toronto 0
Bridgeport 5, Syracuse 2
Springfield 4, Hartford 2
Utica 3, Laval 2
Hershey 2, Lehigh Valley 1
WB/Scranton 5, Rochester 4
Chicago 6, Milwaukee 2
Colorado 6, Rockford 2
Calgary 5, Tucson 0
Abbotsford 4, Ontario 0
Bakersfield 1, Henderson 0
Coachella Valley 3, Iowa 1
Texas 6, San Jose 2
Saturday's Games
Laval 4, Utica 1
Charlotte 4, Toronto 1
Belleville 4, Cleveland 1
Hartford 3, Bridgeport 2
Hershey 2, Rochester 1
Milwaukee 2, Grand Rapids 1
Syracuse 4, WB/Scranton 3
Providence 4, Springfield 1
Manitoba 6, Chicago 1
Rockford 3, Colorado 2
Calgary at Tucson, 9 p.m.
Texas at San Jose, 9 p.m.
Bakersfield at Henderson, 10 p.m.
Iowa at San Diego, 10 p.m.
Ontario at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Belleville at Cleveland, 3 p.m.
Springfield at Providence, 3:05 p.m.
Manitoba at Chicago, 4 p.m.
WB/Scranton at Lehigh Valley, 4:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Grand Rapids, 5 p.m.
San Diego at Coachella Valley, 6 p.m.
Monday's Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday's Games
Coachella Valley at Texas, 8 p.m.
Ontario at Tucson, 8:30 p.m.
San Jose at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
Iowa at San Diego, 10 p.m.
