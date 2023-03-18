All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Providence6036148282181163
Hershey6037165281178153
Charlotte6135203376198177
Springfield6032222470184171
Lehigh Valley6131243368185185
Bridgeport6128257164198207
Hartford6126244763185196
WB/Scranton6024265558162179

North Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Toronto6140182183206185
Utica6130236268183184
Syracuse5929225366204192
Rochester5928254262193199
Belleville6127276161196218
Laval6125267360211217
Cleveland5825265257187218

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Texas5932177374214171
Milwaukee5934203273195171
Manitoba5932195372186180
Rockford6129235467185201
Iowa6128245465177184
Chicago5826273257175201
Grand Rapids6025284357168216

Pacific Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Calgary6143153089221152
Coachella Valley5740114286210149
Abbotsford6134212474201179
Colorado6032205372174162
Ontario5930244165179172
Bakersfield5929262262177182
Tucson5925286056178201
San Jose5925291455168201
Henderson6122340549159181
San Diego5919391039150221

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

Charlotte 5, Toronto 0

Bridgeport 5, Syracuse 2

Springfield 4, Hartford 2

Utica 3, Laval 2

Hershey 2, Lehigh Valley 1

WB/Scranton 5, Rochester 4

Chicago 6, Milwaukee 2

Colorado 6, Rockford 2

Calgary 5, Tucson 0

Abbotsford 4, Ontario 0

Bakersfield 1, Henderson 0

Coachella Valley 3, Iowa 1

Texas 6, San Jose 2

Saturday's Games

Laval 4, Utica 1

Charlotte 4, Toronto 1

Belleville 4, Cleveland 1

Hartford 3, Bridgeport 2

Hershey 2, Rochester 1

Milwaukee 2, Grand Rapids 1

Syracuse 4, WB/Scranton 3

Providence 4, Springfield 1

Manitoba 6, Chicago 1

Rockford 3, Colorado 2

Calgary at Tucson, 9 p.m.

Texas at San Jose, 9 p.m.

Bakersfield at Henderson, 10 p.m.

Iowa at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Ontario at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Belleville at Cleveland, 3 p.m.

Springfield at Providence, 3:05 p.m.

Manitoba at Chicago, 4 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Lehigh Valley, 4:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Grand Rapids, 5 p.m.

San Diego at Coachella Valley, 6 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Coachella Valley at Texas, 8 p.m.

Ontario at Tucson, 8:30 p.m.

San Jose at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Iowa at San Diego, 10 p.m.



