EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Hershey39268415711795
Providence382385253114101
Charlotte3920152244113117
WB/Scranton371913234310897
Lehigh Valley3819143243110113
Springfield4018171441116119
Bridgeport4017166141131138
Hartford3815143639106116

North Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Toronto382791156142120
Utica3820125146118113
Syracuse3718133342135123
Rochester3619142141113121
Laval4016184238141148
Cleveland3815183235124150
Belleville3915203134129145

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Texas372285251142101
Milwaukee3922141247136117
Rockford3920152244130130
Manitoba3620132143113115
Iowa3819142343115115
Grand Rapids3815192234103141
Chicago3614183132108135

Pacific Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Coachella Valley362663156138100
Calgary382710105514596
Colorado382312304911597
Abbotsford3822122248134117
Ontario3620141142114102
Tucson3916194036126141
San Jose4017210236102136
Henderson4115230333108116
Bakersfield3714202131101121
San Diego3911280022100151

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Saturday's Games

Manitoba 5, Texas 4

Toronto 4, Laval 3

Charlotte 9, Cleveland 0

Hartford 4, Rochester 1

Milwaukee 4, Iowa 3

Springfield 3, Grand Rapids 2

Utica 3, Syracuse 2

WB/Scranton 3, Bridgeport 2

Hershey 4, Belleville 2

Chicago 6, Rockford 2

Bakersfield 3, Tucson 2

Coachella Valley 5, Ontario 4

Colorado 5, Henderson 4

Calgary 5, Abbotsford 3

Sunday's Games

Cleveland 5, Charlotte 2

Texas at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

Hartford at Providence, 4:05 p.m.

Henderson at Colorado, 5:05 p.m.

San Diego at Coachella Valley, 6 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Rockford at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Tucson, 8:30 p.m.

Ontario at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Toronto at Abbotsford, 9 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Belleville at Laval, 7 p.m.

Bridgeport at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Utica, 7 p.m.

Hershey at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago at Tucson, 8:30 p.m.

Ontario at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Bakersfield at San Diego, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Henderson, 10 p.m.

Toronto at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

