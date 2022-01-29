All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Hartford3620113245112104
Hershey3720123245117103
Springfield3820134145124123
Providence331711323910390
Charlotte3720152042126111
WB/Scranton361517133490113
Lehigh Valley341214623291111
Bridgeport4015183437109125

North Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Utica33235505112485
Rochester3621122145134131
Toronto3419122141111114
Laval291512203296102
Syracuse331514313493103
Cleveland3513154333100118
Belleville321517003094101

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Chicago37257415512392
Manitoba352210214710784
Rockford331514313493102
Iowa3717163138101104
Grand Rapids3615145237100107
Milwaukee4018182240113126
Texas321214423099116

Pacific Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Ontario33226324913499
Stockton34237315011684
Bakersfield31169333810090
Colorado3619113344116110
Henderson32181121399787
Abbotsford30141231329289
San Diego321317202885105
Tucson331218212788123
San Jose3614211029106142

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

Charlotte 4, Utica 3

Hartford 5, Providence 4

Toronto 5, Belleville 1

WB/Scranton 4, Cleveland 0

Rochester 2, Syracuse 1

Springfield 6, Lehigh Valley 2

Chicago 4, Grand Rapids 1

Iowa 3, San Diego 2

Milwaukee 2, Rockford 1

Texas 6, Laval 1

Bakersfield 5, Tucson 4

Henderson 3, Colorado 2

Saturday's Games

Abbotsford at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

Utica at Rochester, 6:05 p.m.

Bridgeport at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Hartford, 7 p.m.

San Diego at Iowa, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Belleville, 7 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Providence at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Laval at Texas, 8 p.m.

Rockford at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Bakersfield at Tucson, 9 p.m.

Ontario at Stockton, 9 p.m.

Colorado at Henderson, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Abbotsford at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

Hershey at Lehigh Valley, 5:05 p.m.

Monday's Games

San Jose at Ontario, 10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

No games scheduled

