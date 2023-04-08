All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Hershey6943175495207171
Providence6942178294207188
Springfield6936253580219202
Charlotte6936255380221211
Lehigh Valley6937263380211209
Hartford7034254779223214
Bridgeport6932297172224238
WB/Scranton6926307665187211

North Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Toronto6941224288217210
Rochester6935256379225221
Syracuse6934256478239226
Utica6933266476204211
Laval6930297370244241
Cleveland6831305269212244
Belleville6929306468217245

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Texas6737189386248191
Milwaukee6940234286230201
Manitoba6835245479211211
Iowa6933265576204204
Rockford6832275473200224
Chicago6832285372210230
Grand Rapids6928334464191247

Pacific Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Calgary68491531102249164
Coachella Valley68471542100250182
Colorado7038227386203185
Abbotsford6838233483220197
Ontario6833295172199198
Bakersfield6934312272201208
Tucson6930317168210232
San Jose7029342565197244
Henderson6826370557187212
San Diego6920462143176271

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

Cleveland 5, Laval 4

Hartford 6, Bridgeport 2

Manitoba 3, Grand Rapids 1

Rochester 3, Syracuse 2

Utica 5, Toronto 0

Hershey 3, Springfield 2

Lehigh Valley 5, Charlotte 2

Providence 3, WB/Scranton 1

Chicago 4, Iowa 1

Rockford 3, Milwaukee 2

Texas 7, Tucson 3

Abbotsford 4, Ontario 3

Calgary 4, San Diego 2

Colorado 4, San Jose 3

Henderson 4, Bakersfield 3

Saturday's Games

Hershey 5, Charlotte 2

Laval 5, Syracuse 3

Rochester 5, Utica 1

WB/Scranton 8, Bridgeport 2

Belleville 3, Cleveland 1

Hartford 5, Providence 3

Lehigh Valley 4, Springfield 3

Iowa 3, Chicago 2

Milwaukee 5, Rockford 1

Coachella Valley 2, Bakersfield 1

Colorado 4, San Jose 0

Calgary at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Ontario at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

Texas at Tucson, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Henderson at Coachella Valley, 6 p.m.

Monday's Games

Grand Rapids at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Charlotte at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Manitoba at Texas, 8 p.m.

