All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
WB/Scranton65010111810
Charlotte5410081612
Bridgeport6411092520
Providence6411091613
Springfield6330062019
Hershey5221051314
Lehigh Valley5221051315
Hartford5121141318

North Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Toronto6420082017
Rochester7430082126
Belleville7331072426
Utica422004108
Cleveland7340062330
Syracuse6121252426
Laval8251052428

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Manitoba6411092617
Grand Rapids5320061919
Milwaukee5320061917
Texas6320172019
Chicago5230041417
Rockford5230041421
Iowa5120241215

Pacific Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Ontario65100102411
Tucson5410081914
San Jose6420081613
Abbotsford5320062023
Coachella Valley5320062320
Colorado6330062120
Bakersfield5221051518
Calgary5230041821
San Diego6240042027
Henderson7160021723

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

Colorado 3, Henderson 2

Hartford 4, Hershey 2

Laval 8, Rochester 1

Toronto 4, Syracuse 3

Utica 5, Cleveland 1

Providence 2, Charlotte 1

Springfield 7, Bridgeport 6

WB/Scranton 3, Lehigh Valley 1

Milwaukee 4, Belleville 2

Rockford 5, Chicago 3

Abbotsford 7, San Diego 3

Calgary 6, Coachella Valley 4

Tucson 5, San Jose 1

Saturday's Games

Iowa 5, Manitoba 2

Rochester 5, Laval 1

Calgary at Coachella Valley, 6 p.m.

Charlotte at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Utica, 7 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Bridgeport at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Providence at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Bakersfield at Ontario, 9 p.m.

Belleville at Rockford, 9 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Texas, 9 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago, 9 p.m.

Tucson at San Jose, 9 p.m.

Colorado at Henderson, 10 p.m.

San Diego at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Iowa at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

Springfield at Providence, 3:05 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Hershey, 5 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Texas, 6 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Charlotte at Bridgeport, 10:30 a.m.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

