All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Springfield1511220245138
Hartford1611320245438
WB/Scranton157602163245
Charlotte147610154641
Providence146521153539
Hershey146521153746
Bridgeport165812134151
Lehigh Valley163841113952

North Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Utica1313000265424
Cleveland147313183940
Toronto138401174240
Rochester148600165451
Laval157710155151
Syracuse145621133846
Belleville146800124046

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Manitoba159510194938
Chicago148411184338
Iowa128310174631
Grand Rapids146521153944
Texas146611144343
Rockford125610113445
Milwaukee13391073350

Pacific Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Ontario1210101215234
Stockton119020203924
Henderson147511164041
Bakersfield136511143841
Colorado156702144651
Abbotsford114421113130
San Diego125610113441
San Jose125610113546
Tucson11461092939

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Saturday's Games

Toronto 3, Lehigh Valley 2

San Diego 2, San Jose 1

Belleville 5, Laval 2

Utica 5, Rochester 3

Springfield 2, Bridgeport 1

WB/Scranton 3, Providence 1

Hartford 7, Hershey 3

Rockford 3, Chicago 2

Texas 4, Grand Rapids 3

Colorado 2, Henderson 1

Sunday's Games

Tucson at Iowa, 2 p.m.

Milwaukee at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

Springfield at Bridgeport, 3 p.m.

Cleveland at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Charlotte at Hershey, 5 p.m.

Stockton at Ontario, 6 p.m.

Bakersfield at Abbotsford, ppd

Monday's Games

Stockton at Ontario, 10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

WB/Scranton at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Bridgeport at Springfield, 6:05 p.m.

Belleville at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Providence at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Utica, 7 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

San Jose at San Diego, 10 p.m.

