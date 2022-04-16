All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Charlotte
|70
|40
|24
|5
|1
|86
|230
|195
|Springfield
|70
|39
|23
|6
|2
|86
|214
|213
|Providence
|63
|33
|20
|4
|6
|76
|185
|167
|Hershey
|71
|33
|28
|6
|4
|76
|195
|195
|WB/Scranton
|70
|33
|29
|4
|4
|74
|197
|208
|Bridgeport
|70
|30
|29
|7
|4
|71
|207
|221
|Hartford
|69
|30
|31
|6
|2
|68
|195
|218
|Lehigh Valley
|69
|27
|30
|8
|4
|66
|180
|216
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Utica
|67
|40
|19
|7
|1
|88
|231
|187
|Laval
|66
|37
|23
|4
|2
|80
|229
|207
|Syracuse
|70
|36
|25
|7
|2
|81
|219
|218
|Belleville
|67
|36
|27
|4
|0
|76
|201
|202
|Toronto
|66
|35
|27
|3
|1
|74
|220
|220
|Rochester
|71
|35
|27
|6
|3
|79
|239
|258
|Cleveland
|70
|24
|33
|8
|5
|61
|186
|247
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Chicago
|69
|45
|14
|5
|5
|100
|232
|174
|Manitoba
|66
|38
|21
|5
|2
|83
|203
|187
|Milwaukee
|72
|37
|26
|5
|4
|83
|220
|215
|Rockford
|64
|33
|26
|4
|1
|71
|193
|197
|Iowa
|67
|30
|28
|5
|4
|69
|190
|195
|Texas
|67
|28
|27
|6
|6
|68
|204
|220
|Grand Rapids
|70
|31
|31
|6
|2
|70
|190
|214
Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Stockton
|63
|43
|14
|4
|2
|92
|230
|171
|Ontario
|63
|39
|15
|5
|4
|87
|244
|199
|Colorado
|64
|36
|21
|4
|3
|79
|224
|192
|Abbotsford
|62
|35
|21
|5
|1
|76
|212
|176
|Bakersfield
|62
|33
|19
|5
|5
|76
|206
|182
|Henderson
|64
|31
|28
|4
|1
|67
|191
|195
|San Diego
|61
|27
|30
|3
|1
|58
|181
|196
|Tucson
|62
|21
|35
|5
|1
|48
|165
|247
|San Jose
|65
|20
|39
|4
|2
|46
|195
|276
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Friday's Games
Grand Rapids 3, Iowa 1
Toronto 4, Hartford 1
Utica 5, Syracuse 1
Belleville 2, Rochester 1
Bridgeport 2, Lehigh Valley 1
Springfield 3, Charlotte 1
WB/Scranton 3, Hershey 2
Abbotsford 4, San Jose 3
Chicago 4, Texas 3
Tucson 4, Colorado 3
Henderson 4, Stockton 2
Ontario 3, San Diego 0
Saturday's Games
Manitoba 3, Rockford 2
Springfield 2, Charlotte 1
WB/Scranton 6, Bridgeport 5
Belleville 4, Utica 1
Henderson 4, Stockton 1
Iowa 5, Milwaukee 4
Laval 4, Cleveland 2
Syracuse 5, Toronto 1
Rochester 2, Hartford 1
Providence at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago at Texas, 8 p.m.
Colorado at Tucson, 9 p.m.
Abbotsford at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.
Ontario at San Diego, 10 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Rockford at Manitoba, 3 p.m.
Providence at Hershey, 5 p.m.
Monday's Games
Laval at Belleville, 7 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Hershey at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Providence, 7:05 p.m.
Springfield at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Rockford at Chicago, 8 p.m.
San Diego at Henderson, 10 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.