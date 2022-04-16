All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Charlotte7040245186230195
Springfield7039236286214213
Providence6333204676185167
Hershey7133286476195195
WB/Scranton7033294474197208
Bridgeport7030297471207221
Hartford6930316268195218
Lehigh Valley6927308466180216

North Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Utica6740197188231187
Laval6637234280229207
Syracuse7036257281219218
Belleville6736274076201202
Toronto6635273174220220
Rochester7135276379239258
Cleveland7024338561186247

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Chicago69451455100232174
Manitoba6638215283203187
Milwaukee7237265483220215
Rockford6433264171193197
Iowa6730285469190195
Texas6728276668204220
Grand Rapids7031316270190214

Pacific Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Stockton6343144292230171
Ontario6339155487244199
Colorado6436214379224192
Abbotsford6235215176212176
Bakersfield6233195576206182
Henderson6431284167191195
San Diego6127303158181196
Tucson6221355148165247
San Jose6520394246195276

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

Grand Rapids 3, Iowa 1

Toronto 4, Hartford 1

Utica 5, Syracuse 1

Belleville 2, Rochester 1

Bridgeport 2, Lehigh Valley 1

Springfield 3, Charlotte 1

WB/Scranton 3, Hershey 2

Abbotsford 4, San Jose 3

Chicago 4, Texas 3

Tucson 4, Colorado 3

Henderson 4, Stockton 2

Ontario 3, San Diego 0

Saturday's Games

Manitoba 3, Rockford 2

Springfield 2, Charlotte 1

WB/Scranton 6, Bridgeport 5

Belleville 4, Utica 1

Henderson 4, Stockton 1

Iowa 5, Milwaukee 4

Laval 4, Cleveland 2

Syracuse 5, Toronto 1

Rochester 2, Hartford 1

Providence at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago at Texas, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Tucson, 9 p.m.

Abbotsford at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Ontario at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Rockford at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

Providence at Hershey, 5 p.m.

Monday's Games

Laval at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Hershey at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Springfield at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Rockford at Chicago, 8 p.m.

San Diego at Henderson, 10 p.m.

