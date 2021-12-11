All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Springfield2014420306952
Hartford1812420266145
Charlotte23111020247270
Hershey189621215160
Providence188631204750
WB/Scranton198812194159
Bridgeport2381212196073
Lehigh Valley1931141114465

North Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Utica2017120367238
Rochester1913600267864
Cleveland2210723256869
Toronto1910711226166
Laval22101020227479
Belleville21101100206161
Syracuse2071021175770

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Chicago2115411327049
Manitoba2214710297153
Iowa209821216156
Grand Rapids219921216266
Rockford209911205370
Texas197921175867
Milwaukee2181210176173

Pacific Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Stockton1914221317147
Ontario1813401277253
Colorado209812216561
Henderson179611205248
Tucson179710194954
Abbotsford188721195854
San Diego188910175056
Bakersfield166712154353
San Jose1861110134879

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

Syracuse 5, Charlotte 3

Utica 3, Cleveland 1

Belleville 4, Providence 1

Rochester 5, Laval 3

Toronto 4, Springfield 2

Henderson 5, Rockford 0

Manitoba 4, Grand Rapids 2

Milwaukee 4, Iowa 3

Tucson 5, Stockton 4

Colorado 7, Bakersfield 2

Ontario 4, San Diego 2

Lehigh Valley at Hartford, ppd

Saturday's Games

Abbotsford 5, San Jose 1

Charlotte 5, Syracuse 3

Hershey 3, WB/Scranton 2

Bridgeport 5, Toronto 4

Grand Rapids at Manitoba, 7 p.m.

Henderson at Rockford, 7 p.m.

Iowa at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Providence at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago at Texas, 8 p.m.

Stockton at Tucson, 9 p.m.

Bakersfield at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Ontario at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Belleville at Bridgeport, 3 p.m.

Hartford at Lehigh Valley, 3:05 p.m.

Springfield at WB/Scranton, 3:05 p.m.

Toronto at Providence, 3:05 p.m.

Laval at Hershey, 5 p.m.

Abbotsford at San Jose, 6 p.m.

Chicago at Texas, 6 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Rochester at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Hershey at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Henderson at Tucson, 8:30 p.m.

