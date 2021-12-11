All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Springfield
|20
|14
|4
|2
|0
|30
|69
|52
|Hartford
|18
|12
|4
|2
|0
|26
|61
|45
|Charlotte
|23
|11
|10
|2
|0
|24
|72
|70
|Hershey
|18
|9
|6
|2
|1
|21
|51
|60
|Providence
|18
|8
|6
|3
|1
|20
|47
|50
|WB/Scranton
|19
|8
|8
|1
|2
|19
|41
|59
|Bridgeport
|23
|8
|12
|1
|2
|19
|60
|73
|Lehigh Valley
|19
|3
|11
|4
|1
|11
|44
|65
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Utica
|20
|17
|1
|2
|0
|36
|72
|38
|Rochester
|19
|13
|6
|0
|0
|26
|78
|64
|Cleveland
|22
|10
|7
|2
|3
|25
|68
|69
|Toronto
|19
|10
|7
|1
|1
|22
|61
|66
|Laval
|22
|10
|10
|2
|0
|22
|74
|79
|Belleville
|21
|10
|11
|0
|0
|20
|61
|61
|Syracuse
|20
|7
|10
|2
|1
|17
|57
|70
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Chicago
|21
|15
|4
|1
|1
|32
|70
|49
|Manitoba
|22
|14
|7
|1
|0
|29
|71
|53
|Iowa
|20
|9
|8
|2
|1
|21
|61
|56
|Grand Rapids
|21
|9
|9
|2
|1
|21
|62
|66
|Rockford
|20
|9
|9
|1
|1
|20
|53
|70
|Texas
|19
|7
|9
|2
|1
|17
|58
|67
|Milwaukee
|21
|8
|12
|1
|0
|17
|61
|73
Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Stockton
|19
|14
|2
|2
|1
|31
|71
|47
|Ontario
|18
|13
|4
|0
|1
|27
|72
|53
|Colorado
|20
|9
|8
|1
|2
|21
|65
|61
|Henderson
|17
|9
|6
|1
|1
|20
|52
|48
|Tucson
|17
|9
|7
|1
|0
|19
|49
|54
|Abbotsford
|18
|8
|7
|2
|1
|19
|58
|54
|San Diego
|18
|8
|9
|1
|0
|17
|50
|56
|Bakersfield
|16
|6
|7
|1
|2
|15
|43
|53
|San Jose
|18
|6
|11
|1
|0
|13
|48
|79
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Friday's Games
Syracuse 5, Charlotte 3
Utica 3, Cleveland 1
Belleville 4, Providence 1
Rochester 5, Laval 3
Toronto 4, Springfield 2
Henderson 5, Rockford 0
Manitoba 4, Grand Rapids 2
Milwaukee 4, Iowa 3
Tucson 5, Stockton 4
Colorado 7, Bakersfield 2
Ontario 4, San Diego 2
Lehigh Valley at Hartford, ppd
Saturday's Games
Abbotsford 5, San Jose 1
Charlotte 5, Syracuse 3
Hershey 3, WB/Scranton 2
Bridgeport 5, Toronto 4
Grand Rapids at Manitoba, 7 p.m.
Henderson at Rockford, 7 p.m.
Iowa at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.
Cleveland at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Providence at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago at Texas, 8 p.m.
Stockton at Tucson, 9 p.m.
Bakersfield at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
Ontario at San Diego, 10 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Belleville at Bridgeport, 3 p.m.
Hartford at Lehigh Valley, 3:05 p.m.
Springfield at WB/Scranton, 3:05 p.m.
Toronto at Providence, 3:05 p.m.
Laval at Hershey, 5 p.m.
Abbotsford at San Jose, 6 p.m.
Chicago at Texas, 6 p.m.
Monday's Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday's Games
Rochester at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Hershey at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Henderson at Tucson, 8:30 p.m.