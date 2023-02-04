All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Hershey4529114163136113
Providence452797263135117
Charlotte4425152254136129
Springfield4523171451139129
Lehigh Valley4422173249131134
Hartford4519173647131142
Bridgeport4519187146145152
WB/Scranton4420192345122125

North Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Toronto4430121162156138
Utica4522165251132135
Syracuse4321154349157140
Rochester4121172145129141
Laval4518196244159164
Cleveland4217203239135163
Belleville4417224139142165

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Texas4424116357163130
Milwaukee4426151255157130
Iowa4522145453137135
Rockford4523164252146149
Manitoba4222153249128133
Grand Rapids4319202242122154
Chicago4216223136120155

Pacific Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Coachella Valley413073164153110
Calgary4431112064164111
Abbotsford4526152256157136
Colorado4326143055129111
Ontario4223171148133118
Tucson4521204046151155
Bakersfield4318222139126139
San Jose4518240339116151
Henderson4616270335118134
San Diego4612340024114181

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

Charlotte 5, Syracuse 4

Cleveland 2, Chicago 1

Hartford 4, Utica 3

Hershey 4, Bridgeport 1

Toronto 4, Laval 1

Providence 4, Lehigh Valley 2

Springfield 4, WB/Scranton 2

Grand Rapids 6, Texas 2

Milwaukee 3, Manitoba 1

Rockford 3, Iowa 2

Calgary 2, Bakersfield 1

Abbotsford 3, San Jose 2

Coachella Valley 2, San Diego 1

Colorado 2, Henderson 1

Tucson 2, Ontario 0

Saturday's Games

Laval 7, Toronto 3

Abbotsford 3, San Jose 2

Charlotte 5, Syracuse 3

Chicago 3, Cleveland 2

Hartford 8, WB/Scranton 2

Lehigh Valley 5, Hershey 1

Milwaukee 5, Manitoba 4

Providence 4, Utica 1

Rochester 5, Belleville 4

Springfield 5, Bridgeport 4

Coachella Valley 4, San Diego 0

Grand Rapids 4, Texas 3

Rockford 3, Iowa 2

Tucson at Ontario, 9 p.m.

Colorado at Henderson, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

No games scheduled

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

No games scheduled

