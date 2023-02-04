All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Hershey
|45
|29
|11
|4
|1
|63
|136
|113
|Providence
|45
|27
|9
|7
|2
|63
|135
|117
|Charlotte
|44
|25
|15
|2
|2
|54
|136
|129
|Springfield
|45
|23
|17
|1
|4
|51
|139
|129
|Lehigh Valley
|44
|22
|17
|3
|2
|49
|131
|134
|Hartford
|45
|19
|17
|3
|6
|47
|131
|142
|Bridgeport
|45
|19
|18
|7
|1
|46
|145
|152
|WB/Scranton
|44
|20
|19
|2
|3
|45
|122
|125
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toronto
|44
|30
|12
|1
|1
|62
|156
|138
|Utica
|45
|22
|16
|5
|2
|51
|132
|135
|Syracuse
|43
|21
|15
|4
|3
|49
|157
|140
|Rochester
|41
|21
|17
|2
|1
|45
|129
|141
|Laval
|45
|18
|19
|6
|2
|44
|159
|164
|Cleveland
|42
|17
|20
|3
|2
|39
|135
|163
|Belleville
|44
|17
|22
|4
|1
|39
|142
|165
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Texas
|44
|24
|11
|6
|3
|57
|163
|130
|Milwaukee
|44
|26
|15
|1
|2
|55
|157
|130
|Iowa
|45
|22
|14
|5
|4
|53
|137
|135
|Rockford
|45
|23
|16
|4
|2
|52
|146
|149
|Manitoba
|42
|22
|15
|3
|2
|49
|128
|133
|Grand Rapids
|43
|19
|20
|2
|2
|42
|122
|154
|Chicago
|42
|16
|22
|3
|1
|36
|120
|155
Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Coachella Valley
|41
|30
|7
|3
|1
|64
|153
|110
|Calgary
|44
|31
|11
|2
|0
|64
|164
|111
|Abbotsford
|45
|26
|15
|2
|2
|56
|157
|136
|Colorado
|43
|26
|14
|3
|0
|55
|129
|111
|Ontario
|42
|23
|17
|1
|1
|48
|133
|118
|Tucson
|45
|21
|20
|4
|0
|46
|151
|155
|Bakersfield
|43
|18
|22
|2
|1
|39
|126
|139
|San Jose
|45
|18
|24
|0
|3
|39
|116
|151
|Henderson
|46
|16
|27
|0
|3
|35
|118
|134
|San Diego
|46
|12
|34
|0
|0
|24
|114
|181
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Friday's Games
Charlotte 5, Syracuse 4
Cleveland 2, Chicago 1
Hartford 4, Utica 3
Hershey 4, Bridgeport 1
Toronto 4, Laval 1
Providence 4, Lehigh Valley 2
Springfield 4, WB/Scranton 2
Grand Rapids 6, Texas 2
Milwaukee 3, Manitoba 1
Rockford 3, Iowa 2
Calgary 2, Bakersfield 1
Abbotsford 3, San Jose 2
Coachella Valley 2, San Diego 1
Colorado 2, Henderson 1
Tucson 2, Ontario 0
Saturday's Games
Laval 7, Toronto 3
Abbotsford 3, San Jose 2
Charlotte 5, Syracuse 3
Chicago 3, Cleveland 2
Hartford 8, WB/Scranton 2
Lehigh Valley 5, Hershey 1
Milwaukee 5, Manitoba 4
Providence 4, Utica 1
Rochester 5, Belleville 4
Springfield 5, Bridgeport 4
Coachella Valley 4, San Diego 0
Grand Rapids 4, Texas 3
Rockford 3, Iowa 2
Tucson at Ontario, 9 p.m.
Colorado at Henderson, 10 p.m.
Sunday's Games
No games scheduled
Monday's Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday's Games
No games scheduled
