EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Providence6636204682194173
Charlotte7040245186230195
Springfield7139236387216216
WB/Scranton7134294476200208
Hershey7333306476195199
Bridgeport7030297471207221
Hartford6930316268195218
Lehigh Valley7127309568186224

North Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Utica6941198191238194
Laval6737244280230211
Belleville6938274080210207
Syracuse7036257281219218
Rochester7236276381242260
Toronto6735283174224225
Cleveland7225348563193254

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Chicago71461555102241182
Manitoba6738225283204192
Milwaukee7337275483221219
Rockford6735274175205206
Iowa6831285471195197
Texas6929286670212227
Grand Rapids7232326272197222

Pacific Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Stockton6444144294233172
Ontario6541155491254204
Abbotsford6437215180220181
Colorado6637224381233202
Bakersfield6434205578211186
Henderson6532284169194197
San Diego6427314260189209
Tucson6421375148171256
San Jose6620404246196280

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Wednesday's Games

Belleville 5, Toronto 4

Utica 4, Cleveland 3

Grand Rapids 5, Rockford 3

Texas 4, Milwaukee 1

Ontario 5, Colorado 3

Bakersfield 4, San Jose 1

Stockton 3, Tucson 1

Abbotsford 5, San Diego 4

Thursday's Games

No games scheduled

Friday's Games

Belleville at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Utica, 7 p.m.

Springfield at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Laval, 7 p.m.

Hershey at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Texas at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Ontario at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Abbotsford at Stockton, 10 p.m.

Tucson at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Cleveland at Rochester, 5 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Springfield, 6:05 p.m.

Hartford at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Laval at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Manitoba at Rockford, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Henderson, 7 p.m.

Texas at Iowa, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Ontario at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Stockton at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Tucson at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Providence at Springfield, 2:05 p.m.

Rochester at Cleveland, 3 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Hartford, 3 p.m.

Belleville at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Chicago, 4 p.m.

Manitoba at Milwaukee, 4 p.m.

Syracuse at Hershey, 5 p.m.

Iowa at Rockford, 6 p.m.

San Jose at Henderson, 8 p.m.

