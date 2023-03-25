All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Providence6137148284184165
Hershey6137165382181157
Charlotte6135203376198177
Springfield6232232571191180
Lehigh Valley6231253368187190
Bridgeport6330257168208212
Hartford6227244765191201
WB/Scranton6125265560167181

North Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Toronto6340183285209190
Utica6231236270187187
Syracuse6130235368210198
Rochester6129254365199205
Cleveland6027265261195223
Belleville6327296161201228
Laval6325287360216225

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Texas6234178379227178
Milwaukee6237203279203175
Manitoba6234195477199189
Iowa6531245572193193
Rockford6330245469191210
Grand Rapids6427304361179228
Chicago6026283358181211

Pacific Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Calgary6344153192229155
Coachella Valley6141144288224169
Colorado6234205376185164
Abbotsford6435232476208188
Ontario6332264169190182
Bakersfield6130272264183188
Tucson6227296060185208
San Jose6226311457175216
Henderson6324340553171188
San Diego6319421140159245

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

Cleveland 3, Toronto 2

Hartford 6, Springfield 5

Milwaukee 3, Laval 2

Utica 4, Syracuse 3

Bridgeport 5, Belleville 2

Rochester 4, Hershey 3

Grand Rapids 4, Iowa 3

Manitoba 6, Rockford 2

Calgary 6, San Diego 0

Henderson 7, Coachella Valley 4

Ontario 4, Abbotsford 1

Saturday's Games

Iowa 3, Grand Rapids 0

Cleveland at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Providence at Charlotte, 4 p.m.

Springfield at Hartford, 6 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at WB/Scranton, 6:05 p.m.

Hershey at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Utica, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Belleville, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago at Texas, 8 p.m.

Bakersfield at San Jose, 9 p.m.

Henderson at Coachella Valley, 9 p.m.

Tucson at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Providence at Charlotte, 1 p.m.

Laval at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

Cleveland at Rochester, 3:05 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Hershey, 5 p.m.

Utica at Syracuse, 5 p.m.

Hartford at WB/Scranton, 5:05 p.m.

Tucson at Colorado, 5:05 p.m.

Abbotsford at Ontario, 6 p.m.

Bakersfield at San Jose, 6 p.m.

Chicago at Texas, 6 p.m.

San Diego at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Laval at Manitoba, 8 p.m.

Rockford at Milwaukee, 9 p.m.

