All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Hartford4022124250123117
Hershey4223133352131112
Springfield4222145150134136
Providence361812334210899
Charlotte4122172046139122
WB/Scranton4018172341104123
Lehigh Valley3915166238108124
Bridgeport4316194440117132

North Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Utica38276505914196
Toronto3621122145120119
Rochester4022152147145146
Laval3317133037106115
Syracuse3717163138104116
Belleville3517180034106109
Cleveland3913194333106134

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Chicago402684258129100
Manitoba372311214911591
Iowa4019173142113111
Milwaukee4421192246127132
Rockford3717163138100110
Grand Rapids4016175239110124
Texas3312154230101119

Pacific Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Stockton37267315612789
Ontario372483253151113
Bakersfield34189434311097
Henderson352012214310897
Colorado4021133348128120
Abbotsford3415153134103106
Tucson361419213199134
San Diego361420203097123
San Jose3914241029117161

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Saturday's Games

Hershey 4, Cleveland 1

Toronto 5, Rochester 2

Hartford 6, Lehigh Valley 4

Providence 2, WB/Scranton 1

Belleville 6, Laval 1

Grand Rapids 5, Ontario 3

Iowa 4, Rockford 2

Milwaukee 7, Chicago 5

Syracuse 3, Charlotte 1

Utica 5, Springfield 1

Bakersfield 4, Colorado 3

Tucson 5, San Diego 4

Texas at Manitoba, ppd

Sunday's Games

Texas at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

Monday's Games

Tucson at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Chicago at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Belleville at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Manitoba at Texas, 8 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Utica at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Syracuse at Laval, 7:30 p.m.

Manitoba at Texas, 8 p.m.

Tucson at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you