All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Hershey5534145275163140
Providence5532138274162149
Charlotte5632193269177168
Springfield5528212462164160
Lehigh Valley5628223362168171
Hartford5524213758167170
Bridgeport5525227158178183
WB/Scranton5523234555151160

North Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Toronto5637162177193170
Utica5527206262166165
Syracuse5427204361191176
Rochester5326224157173178
Laval5523227356200200
Cleveland5524254254180208
Belleville5624274153177205

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Texas5430147370195153
Milwaukee5532183269184158
Manitoba5431173368171163
Rockford5627214462174183
Iowa5726225461166173
Chicago5424253253162189
Grand Rapids5522274250156206

Pacific Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Calgary5739153081208148
Coachella Valley5236104278189137
Colorado5530184367161150
Abbotsford5731212367189173
Ontario5530204165174156
Bakersfield5425252254162170
Tucson5624266054172189
San Jose5422271449148185
Henderson5622290549152162
San Diego5717391035144219

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Cleveland 4, Grand Rapids 1

Iowa 5, Milwaukee 3

Calgary 5, Colorado 2

Manitoba 4, Abbotsford 3

Wednesday's Games

Belleville at Laval, 7 p.m.

Bridgeport at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Hartford at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Colorado at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Texas at Bakersfield, 9:30 p.m.

Henderson at Coachella Valley, 10 p.m.

Manitoba at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Ontario, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

No games scheduled

Friday's Games

Belleville at Utica, 7 p.m.

Bridgeport at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Laval at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Rockford at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Hartford at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Providence at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Tucson at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Calgary at Ontario, 10 p.m.

Henderson at San Diego, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

