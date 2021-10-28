All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Springfield5401091610
WB/Scranton541008119
Hershey5311071412
Hartford531107119
Bridgeport6220261314
Charlotte4211051211
Providence512114715
Lehigh Valley504101613

North Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Laval6420082214
Cleveland5310171714
Utica330006104
Syracuse5221051718
Rochester4220041719
Belleville5230041517
Toronto5230041120

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Chicago431006158
Iowa431006148
Manitoba5320061412
Texas42200499
Grand Rapids5130131115
Milwaukee3120021012
Rockford4130021120

Pacific Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Ontario5400191911
Stockton430107137
Abbotsford5311071513
Bakersfield5320061514
Henderson4211051313
San Jose32100487
Tucson42200499
Colorado5040111724
San Diego303000516

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Wednesday's Games

Belleville 7, Rochester 3

Chicago 3, Grand Rapids 0

Syracuse 3, Hershey 2

WB/Scranton 4, Lehigh Valley 2

Laval 5, Toronto 0

Bakersfield 5, Colorado 4

Thursday's Games

Rockford at Texas, 8 p.m.

Friday's Games

Bakersfield at Henderson, 2 p.m.

Cleveland at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Utica, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Laval, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Belleville, 7 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

San Diego at Tucson, 9 p.m.

Colorado at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Ontario at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Iowa at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

Rochester at Laval, 3 p.m.

Belleville at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Charlotte at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Providence at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Rockford at Texas, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Stockton, 9 p.m.

San Diego at Tucson, 9 p.m.

Bakersfield at Henderson, 10 p.m.

Ontario at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Charlotte at Springfield, 2:05 p.m.

Hartford at Bridgeport, 3 p.m.

Iowa at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

Chicago at Grand Rapids, 4 p.m.

Cleveland at Hershey, 5 p.m.

San Jose at Stockton, 8 p.m.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you