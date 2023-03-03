All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Hershey5434135275163139
Providence5331128272160146
Charlotte5431183267170161
Springfield5327202460160156
Lehigh Valley5426223358161167
Bridgeport5324217156175174
Hartford5323203756155164
WB/Scranton5322233552143153

North Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Toronto5537152177190166
Syracuse5327194361187170
Utica5426206260160161
Rochester5226214157171175
Laval5423227255199198
Belleville5523274151174203
Cleveland5222244250169199

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Texas5229137368188147
Milwaukee5231163267175146
Manitoba5129163364161153
Rockford5526214460172182
Iowa5524225457157167
Chicago5223243251155183
Grand Rapids5322263249152198

Pacific Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Calgary5437143077196138
Coachella Valley5034104274179132
Abbotsford5531202266184166
Colorado5229174264151138
Ontario5330193164168147
Bakersfield5224242252156161
Tucson5424264052169184
San Jose5221261447140178
Henderson5521290547149160
San Diego5515391031139216

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Thursday's Games

Bridgeport 7, Providence 1

Henderson 5, Abbotsford 2

Friday's Games

Charlotte 2, Utica 1

Hershey 4, Toronto 3

Iowa 5, Grand Rapids 2

Laval 4, Rochester 3

Syracuse 4, Lehigh Valley 1

Belleville 4, Rockford 1

Springfield 1, Hartford 0

Chicago at Manitoba, 8 p.m.

Milwaukee at Texas, 8 p.m.

San Diego at Tucson, 9 p.m.

Calgary at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Coachella Valley at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Ontario at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

WB/Scranton at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

Hartford at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Iowa at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Providence at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Rockford at Laval, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Rochester at Belleville, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Texas, 8 p.m.

Coachella Valley at San Jose, 9 p.m.

San Diego at Tucson, 9 p.m.

Calgary at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Abbotsford at Henderson, 10 p.m.

Ontario at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Charlotte at Hartford, 3 p.m.

Chicago at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

Springfield at Bridgeport, 3 p.m.

Syracuse at Utica, 3 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Cleveland, 3 p.m.

Providence at Lehigh Valley, 4:05 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

