EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Springfield6034195275190186
Providence5529173667166147
Charlotte6134234072200175
Hartford5728225263169170
Hershey6230245368172167
WB/Scranton6128254464165183
Bridgeport6025256460172181
Lehigh Valley5922277354156193

North Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Utica5736146179197155
Laval5429213162182174
Toronto5630223164189183
Rochester6030234367201219
Syracuse6029236266180191
Belleville5629243061171175
Cleveland6023258458166202

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Chicago5837115584192146
Manitoba5633183271176156
Milwaukee6131234369181183
Rockford5427233158159169
Grand Rapids5926265259159179
Texas5722246555174190
Iowa5623255354153166

Pacific Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Stockton5337114179194142
Ontario5434134375213167
Abbotsford5430194165181154
Colorado5630194367187171
Bakersfield5327174563169154
Henderson5225233154152160
San Diego5325252153159164
San Jose5520312244171223
Tucson5318304141139210

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Thursday's Games

Abbotsford 4, San Jose 1

Friday's Games

Cleveland 1, Charlotte 0

Laval 5, Lehigh Valley 1

Springfield 3, Hartford 2

Utica 3, Syracuse 1

WB/Scranton 3, Belleville 1

Providence 2, Hershey 0

Toronto 3, Rochester 2

Manitoba at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Milwaukee at Texas, 8 p.m.

Rockford at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Abbotsford at Stockton, 9 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Tucson at Henderson, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

WB/Scranton at Laval, 3 p.m.

Bridgeport at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Colorado at San Jose, 4:15 p.m.

Tucson at Henderson, 6 p.m.

Hershey at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Manitoba at Rockford, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Springfield at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Texas, 8 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Ontario at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Charlotte at Cleveland, 3 p.m.

Bridgeport at Rochester, 3:05 p.m.

Utica at Providence, 3:05 p.m.

Chicago at Iowa, 4 p.m.

Colorado at San Jose, 6 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Ontario, 6 p.m.

Stockton at San Diego, 8 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

