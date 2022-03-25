All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Springfield
|60
|34
|19
|5
|2
|75
|190
|186
|Providence
|55
|29
|17
|3
|6
|67
|166
|147
|Charlotte
|61
|34
|23
|4
|0
|72
|200
|175
|Hartford
|57
|28
|22
|5
|2
|63
|169
|170
|Hershey
|62
|30
|24
|5
|3
|68
|172
|167
|WB/Scranton
|61
|28
|25
|4
|4
|64
|165
|183
|Bridgeport
|60
|25
|25
|6
|4
|60
|172
|181
|Lehigh Valley
|59
|22
|27
|7
|3
|54
|156
|193
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Utica
|57
|36
|14
|6
|1
|79
|197
|155
|Laval
|54
|29
|21
|3
|1
|62
|182
|174
|Toronto
|56
|30
|22
|3
|1
|64
|189
|183
|Rochester
|60
|30
|23
|4
|3
|67
|201
|219
|Syracuse
|60
|29
|23
|6
|2
|66
|180
|191
|Belleville
|56
|29
|24
|3
|0
|61
|171
|175
|Cleveland
|60
|23
|25
|8
|4
|58
|166
|202
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Chicago
|58
|37
|11
|5
|5
|84
|192
|146
|Manitoba
|56
|33
|18
|3
|2
|71
|176
|156
|Milwaukee
|61
|31
|23
|4
|3
|69
|181
|183
|Rockford
|54
|27
|23
|3
|1
|58
|159
|169
|Grand Rapids
|59
|26
|26
|5
|2
|59
|159
|179
|Texas
|57
|22
|24
|6
|5
|55
|174
|190
|Iowa
|56
|23
|25
|5
|3
|54
|153
|166
Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Stockton
|53
|37
|11
|4
|1
|79
|194
|142
|Ontario
|54
|34
|13
|4
|3
|75
|213
|167
|Abbotsford
|54
|30
|19
|4
|1
|65
|181
|154
|Colorado
|56
|30
|19
|4
|3
|67
|187
|171
|Bakersfield
|53
|27
|17
|4
|5
|63
|169
|154
|Henderson
|52
|25
|23
|3
|1
|54
|152
|160
|San Diego
|53
|25
|25
|2
|1
|53
|159
|164
|San Jose
|55
|20
|31
|2
|2
|44
|171
|223
|Tucson
|53
|18
|30
|4
|1
|41
|139
|210
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Thursday's Games
Abbotsford 4, San Jose 1
Friday's Games
Cleveland 1, Charlotte 0
Laval 5, Lehigh Valley 1
Springfield 3, Hartford 2
Utica 3, Syracuse 1
WB/Scranton 3, Belleville 1
Providence 2, Hershey 0
Toronto 3, Rochester 2
Manitoba at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Milwaukee at Texas, 8 p.m.
Rockford at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Abbotsford at Stockton, 9 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.
Tucson at Henderson, 10 p.m.
Saturday's Games
WB/Scranton at Laval, 3 p.m.
Bridgeport at Toronto, 4 p.m.
Colorado at San Jose, 4:15 p.m.
Tucson at Henderson, 6 p.m.
Hershey at Hartford, 7 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Belleville, 7 p.m.
Manitoba at Rockford, 7 p.m.
Rochester at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Springfield at Providence, 7:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Texas, 8 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.
Ontario at San Diego, 10 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Charlotte at Cleveland, 3 p.m.
Bridgeport at Rochester, 3:05 p.m.
Utica at Providence, 3:05 p.m.
Chicago at Iowa, 4 p.m.
Colorado at San Jose, 6 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Ontario, 6 p.m.
Stockton at San Diego, 8 p.m.
Monday's Games
No games scheduled
