All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Springfield1813320286346
Hartford1712320265941
Hershey178621194858
Providence167531184145
Charlotte178720185451
WB/Scranton178702183851
Bridgeport1951112134663
Lehigh Valley173941114056

North Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Utica1413100265628
Cleveland169313225046
Rochester1610600206556
Toronto158511184851
Belleville168800164950
Laval167810155357
Syracuse166721154450

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Chicago159411204841
Manitoba169610195143
Iowa138410174733
Grand Rapids167621174852
Texas146611144343
Rockford135710113650
Milwaukee1651010114660

Pacific Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Stockton1411120244933
Ontario1411201235941
Henderson147511164041
San Diego147610154344
Colorado166712154854
Bakersfield136511143841
Tucson136610133541
Abbotsford124521113234
San Jose145810113855

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Thursday's Games

No games scheduled

Friday's Games

Belleville 6, Laval 2

Chicago 5, Grand Rapids 3

Cleveland 5, Toronto 1

Hartford 5, Springfield 3

Providence 3, Bridgeport 2

Syracuse 4, Lehigh Valley 1

Rochester 7, Hershey 3

Milwaukee 5, Rockford 2

San Diego 4, San Jose 2

Tucson 4, Abbotsford 1

Stockton 3, Colorado 2

Bakersfield at Ontario, ppd

Saturday's Games

Hartford at Springfield, 2:05 p.m.

Iowa at Henderson, 3 p.m.

Texas at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

Cleveland at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Stockton at Colorado, 5:05 p.m.

Utica at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Providence at WB/Scranton, 6:05 p.m.

Laval at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Bridgeport at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Rockford at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Abbotsford at Tucson, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Ontario, ppd

San Diego at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Texas at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

Utica at Charlotte, 3 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Chicago, 4 p.m.

Iowa at Henderson, 4 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Hershey, 5 p.m.

Milwaukee at Rockford, 5 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

