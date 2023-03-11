All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Hershey5534145275163140
Providence5632148274165155
Charlotte5933203372189176
Springfield5730212466174163
Lehigh Valley5729223364172172
Bridgeport5827237162186195
Hartford5824234759173185
WB/Scranton5823264555154171

North Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Toronto5839162181199173
Utica5729206266174169
Syracuse5527205362192178
Rochester5427224159181182
Laval5724237358203206
Belleville5825275156185210
Cleveland5524254254180208

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Texas5530157370200159
Manitoba5531174369173166
Milwaukee5632193269186161
Rockford5727215463175185
Iowa5726225461166173
Chicago5424253253162189
Grand Rapids5623274252158207

Pacific Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Calgary5941153085212149
Coachella Valley5337104280195140
Abbotsford5832212369192175
Colorado5630194367162152
Ontario5730224165176164
Bakersfield5626262256168179
Tucson5725266056175191
San Jose5624271453158187
Henderson5822310549155170
San Diego5818391037146219

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

Charlotte 7, Bridgeport 1

Grand Rapids 2, Rockford 1

Laval 2, Syracuse 1

Utica 4, Belleville 3

Lehigh Valley 4, WB/Scranton 1

Rochester 8, Hartford 4

Springfield 6, Providence 3

Tucson 3, Milwaukee 2

Calgary 2, Ontario 0

San Diego 2, Henderson 0

San Jose 4, Bakersfield 0

Saturday's Games

Toronto 3, Hartford 2

Bridgeport 4, Charlotte 3

Utica 4, WB/Scranton 1

Cleveland at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Manitoba at Iowa, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Tucson at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Belleville at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Hershey at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Laval at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Rockford at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Texas at Coachella Valley, 9 p.m.

Colorado at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

Henderson at San Diego, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Hershey at Providence, 3:05 p.m.

Toronto at Rochester, 3:05 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Chicago, 4 p.m.

Manitoba at Iowa, 4 p.m.

Utica at Lehigh Valley, 4:05 p.m.

Calgary at Ontario, 6 p.m.

Texas at Coachella Valley, 6 p.m.

Colorado at Abbotsford, 7 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

No games scheduled

