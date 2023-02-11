All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Providence
|46
|28
|9
|7
|2
|65
|139
|120
|Hershey
|46
|29
|12
|4
|1
|63
|136
|116
|Charlotte
|45
|26
|15
|2
|2
|56
|140
|132
|Springfield
|46
|24
|17
|1
|4
|53
|143
|129
|Lehigh Valley
|45
|23
|17
|3
|2
|51
|136
|136
|Hartford
|46
|19
|18
|3
|6
|47
|133
|147
|WB/Scranton
|45
|20
|19
|2
|4
|46
|125
|129
|Bridgeport
|45
|19
|18
|7
|1
|46
|145
|152
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toronto
|45
|30
|12
|2
|1
|63
|159
|142
|Utica
|46
|23
|16
|5
|2
|53
|135
|135
|Syracuse
|44
|21
|16
|4
|3
|49
|158
|143
|Laval
|46
|19
|19
|6
|2
|46
|162
|165
|Rochester
|42
|21
|18
|2
|1
|45
|129
|145
|Cleveland
|44
|19
|20
|3
|2
|43
|144
|167
|Belleville
|46
|17
|24
|4
|1
|39
|146
|174
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Texas
|45
|25
|11
|6
|3
|59
|167
|133
|Milwaukee
|45
|27
|15
|1
|2
|57
|159
|131
|Iowa
|46
|22
|15
|5
|4
|53
|137
|140
|Rockford
|46
|23
|16
|4
|3
|53
|147
|151
|Manitoba
|43
|23
|15
|3
|2
|51
|132
|134
|Grand Rapids
|44
|19
|21
|2
|2
|42
|123
|158
|Chicago
|43
|17
|22
|3
|1
|38
|125
|155
Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Calgary
|45
|32
|11
|2
|0
|66
|168
|112
|Coachella Valley
|42
|30
|7
|4
|1
|65
|154
|112
|Colorado
|45
|27
|14
|3
|1
|58
|135
|117
|Abbotsford
|46
|27
|15
|2
|2
|58
|161
|136
|Ontario
|44
|25
|17
|1
|1
|52
|141
|122
|Tucson
|47
|21
|22
|4
|0
|46
|153
|164
|Bakersfield
|44
|18
|22
|2
|2
|40
|128
|142
|San Jose
|46
|18
|25
|0
|3
|39
|117
|155
|Henderson
|47
|16
|27
|0
|4
|36
|120
|137
|San Diego
|47
|13
|34
|0
|0
|26
|116
|182
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Friday's Games
Charlotte 4, Toronto 3
Cleveland 6, Belleville 2
Laval 3, Syracuse 1
Lehigh Valley 5, Hartford 2
Manitoba 4, Grand Rapids 1
Utica 3, Hershey 0
Providence 4, WB/Scranton 3
Springfield 4, Rochester 0
Chicago 5, Iowa 0
Milwaukee 2, Rockford 1
Texas 4, Colorado 3
Abbotsford 4, Tucson 0
Calgary 4, San Jose 1
Ontario 3, Bakersfield 2
San Diego 2, Coachella Valley 1
Saturday's Games
Cleveland 3, Belleville 2
Toronto at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Providence at WB/Scranton, 6:05 p.m.
Chicago at Iowa, 7 p.m.
Hartford at Hershey, 7 p.m.
Manitoba at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Rochester at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Utica at Laval, 7 p.m.
Bridgeport at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Rockford, 8 p.m.
Calgary at San Jose, 9 p.m.
Texas at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
Ontario at Henderson, 10 p.m.
San Diego at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.
Tucson at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.
Sunday's Games
No games scheduled
Monday's Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday's Games
Lehigh Valley at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Rochester at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Abbotsford at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Bakersfield at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
Tucson at San Diego, 10 p.m.
