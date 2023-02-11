All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Providence462897265139120
Hershey4629124163136116
Charlotte4526152256140132
Springfield4624171453143129
Lehigh Valley4523173251136136
Hartford4619183647133147
WB/Scranton4520192446125129
Bridgeport4519187146145152

North Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Toronto4530122163159142
Utica4623165253135135
Syracuse4421164349158143
Laval4619196246162165
Rochester4221182145129145
Cleveland4419203243144167
Belleville4617244139146174

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Texas4525116359167133
Milwaukee4527151257159131
Iowa4622155453137140
Rockford4623164353147151
Manitoba4323153251132134
Grand Rapids4419212242123158
Chicago4317223138125155

Pacific Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Calgary4532112066168112
Coachella Valley423074165154112
Colorado4527143158135117
Abbotsford4627152258161136
Ontario4425171152141122
Tucson4721224046153164
Bakersfield4418222240128142
San Jose4618250339117155
Henderson4716270436120137
San Diego4713340026116182

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

Charlotte 4, Toronto 3

Cleveland 6, Belleville 2

Laval 3, Syracuse 1

Lehigh Valley 5, Hartford 2

Manitoba 4, Grand Rapids 1

Utica 3, Hershey 0

Providence 4, WB/Scranton 3

Springfield 4, Rochester 0

Chicago 5, Iowa 0

Milwaukee 2, Rockford 1

Texas 4, Colorado 3

Abbotsford 4, Tucson 0

Calgary 4, San Jose 1

Ontario 3, Bakersfield 2

San Diego 2, Coachella Valley 1

Saturday's Games

Cleveland 3, Belleville 2

Toronto at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Providence at WB/Scranton, 6:05 p.m.

Chicago at Iowa, 7 p.m.

Hartford at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Manitoba at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Utica at Laval, 7 p.m.

Bridgeport at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Calgary at San Jose, 9 p.m.

Texas at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Ontario at Henderson, 10 p.m.

San Diego at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Tucson at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

No games scheduled

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Lehigh Valley at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Abbotsford at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Bakersfield at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Tucson at San Diego, 10 p.m.

