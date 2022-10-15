All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Charlotte22000474
Providence11000231
Hartford20110147
Hershey00000000
Lehigh Valley00000000
Springfield00000000
WB/Scranton00000000
Bridgeport10100013

North Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Cleveland220004119
Belleville11000265
Rochester21100255
Toronto21100255
Syracuse200022911
Laval10010156
Utica00000000

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Rockford11000254
Iowa10001134
Manitoba10010145
Chicago00000000
Milwaukee00000000
Grand Rapids10100026
Texas10100036

Pacific Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Colorado11000263
Ontario11000282
San Diego11000262
San Jose11000243
Tucson11000221
Bakersfield00000000
Calgary00000000
Coachella Valley00000000
Abbotsford10100028
Henderson10100012

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

Belleville 6, Laval 5

Charlotte 4, Hartford 3

Cleveland 6, Syracuse 5

San Diego 6, Grand Rapids 2

Providence 3, Bridgeport 1

Rochester 4, Toronto 2

Colorado 6, Texas 3

San Jose 4, Iowa 3

Ontario 8, Abbotsford 2

Tucson 2, Henderson 1

Saturday's Games

Cleveland 5, Syracuse 4

Rockford 5, Manitoba 4

Toronto 3, Rochester 1

Charlotte 3, Hartford 1

Tucson at Henderson, 6 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at WB/Scranton, 6:05 p.m.

San Diego at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Iowa, 7 p.m.

Utica at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Bridgeport at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Laval at Belleville, 7:05 p.m.

Colorado at Texas, 8 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Abbotsford at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Coachella Valley at Calgary, 3 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Hershey, 3 p.m.

Rockford at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

Providence at Springfield, 3:05 p.m.

Bakersfield at Ontario, 8 p.m.

Monday's Games

WB/Scranton at Utica, 7 p.m.

Coachella Valley at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Henderson at Ontario, 10 p.m.

