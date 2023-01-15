All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Hershey37258315411190
Providence36218524910696
Charlotte3619142141100109
WB/Scranton33171123399885
Lehigh Valley3516143237100109
Bridgeport3715156137122133
Hartford351413263697107
Springfield3615161435102108

North Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Toronto352491150128109
Utica3519105144114104
Rochester3319121140110111
Syracuse3315132335123117
Belleville3615183033119131
Laval3714184133130140
Cleveland3414162232117134

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Texas35218424813396
Milwaukee3521120244129104
Rockford3520112244123109
Manitoba3318122139104105
Iowa3517142238107108
Grand Rapids351419113095134
Chicago331217312896129

Pacific Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Coachella Valley34246315212894
Calgary352410104913287
Abbotsford3422101146123101
Colorado34201130439983
Ontario331913013910189
Tucson3515164034115127
San Jose381521023293134
Henderson3914220331100110
Bakersfield341219212791112
San Diego371126002299140

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

Hershey 5, Springfield 3

Iowa 4, Grand Rapids 0

Syracuse 7, Laval 3

Bridgeport 4, Lehigh Valley 3

Cleveland 2, Belleville 1

Providence 3, Utica 2

Rockford 2, Colorado 1

Coachella Valley 5, Bakersfield 4

Henderson 3, Calgary 1

Ontario 3, San Diego 1

Manitoba at Toronto, ppd

Saturday's Games

Charlotte 3, WB/Scranton 1

Laval 6, Cleveland 2

Henderson 4, Calgary 2

Toronto 7, Rochester 5

Grand Rapids 1, Chicago 0

Hartford 3, Providence 1

Hershey 6, Springfield 2

Utica 5, Bridgeport 1

Manitoba 4, Belleville 2

Syracuse 5, Lehigh Valley 2

Texas 5, Milwaukee 4

Abbotsford 5, San Jose 1

Ontario 5, San Diego 2

Tucson 4, Bakersfield 3

Rockford at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Hartford at Providence, 3:05 p.m.

Abbotsford at San Jose, 4 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Charlotte, 4 p.m.

Milwaukee at Texas, 6 p.m.

Monday's Games

Utica at Syracuse, 1 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Iowa, 3 p.m.

Bridgeport at Springfield, 3:05 p.m.

Tucson at Coachella Valley, 6 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Lehigh Valley at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Manitoba, 8 p.m.

Ontario at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

