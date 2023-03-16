All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Providence5935148280177162
Hershey5835165277174151
Charlotte5933203372189176
Springfield5831212468179165
Lehigh Valley6031233368184183
Bridgeport5927247162191202
Hartford5925234761180190
WB/Scranton5823264555154171

North Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Toronto5940162183205176
Utica5929226266179178
Syracuse5728215364198184
Rochester5728244161188192
Belleville6026276159192217
Laval5924257358205213
Cleveland5625254256183210

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Texas5831177372208169
Milwaukee5733193271191164
Manitoba5831195370180179
Rockford5928225465180193
Iowa6028235465176181
Chicago5625263255168193
Grand Rapids5824274355163211

Pacific Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Calgary6042153087216152
Coachella Valley5639114284207148
Abbotsford6033212472197179
Colorado5831204369166157
Ontario5830234165179168
Bakersfield5828262260176182
Tucson5825276056178196
San Jose5825281455166195
Henderson6022330549159180
San Diego5919391039150221

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Tuesday's Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday's Games

San Jose 6, Henderson 2

Hartford 7, Bridgeport 5

Belleville 4, Utica 3

Hershey 6, Lehigh Valley 3

Providence 4, Syracuse 2

Rochester 2, Laval 0

Rockford 4, Manitoba 3

Bakersfield 2, Texas 1

Coachella Valley 4, Iowa 1

Thursday's Games

Grand Rapids at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Friday's Games

Charlotte at Toronto, 1:30 p.m.

Springfield at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Utica at Laval, 7 p.m.

Hershey at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Rochester at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Calgary at Tucson, 9 p.m.

Henderson at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Iowa at Coachella Valley, 10 p.m.

Ontario at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

Texas at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Utica at Laval, 3 p.m.

Charlotte at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Belleville at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Hartford at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Hershey, 7 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Providence at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Colorado at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Manitoba at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Calgary at Tucson, 9 p.m.

Texas at San Jose, 9 p.m.

Bakersfield at Henderson, 10 p.m.

Iowa at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Ontario at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you