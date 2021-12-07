All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Springfield1914320306748
Hartford1812420266145
Charlotte2110920226462
Providence178531204646
Hershey178621194858
WB/Scranton188802183956
Bridgeport2271212175569
Lehigh Valley1931141114465

North Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Utica1816110336633
Cleveland209623235963
Rochester1711600226958
Toronto179611205359
Laval209920206872
Belleville2091100185760
Syracuse176821154654

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Chicago2014411306245
Manitoba2013610276548
Grand Rapids209821216062
Iowa189810195548
Rockford188811184962
Texas187821175459
Milwaukee2071210155770

Pacific Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Stockton1713220285741
Ontario1712401256851
Colorado198812195859
Henderson168611184748
Tucson168710174450
San Diego178810174852
Abbotsford177721175353
Bakersfield156612154146
San Jose166910134664

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Monday's Games

Grand Rapids 4, Cleveland 1

Tuesday's Games

Ontario at Bakersfield, 9:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Belleville at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Hershey at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Utica at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Manitoba at Laval, 7:30 p.m.

Iowa at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Chicago at Texas, 8 p.m.

Friday's Games

Cleveland at Utica, 7 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Belleville at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Laval at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Manitoba, 8 p.m.

Henderson at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Iowa at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Stockton at Tucson, 9 p.m.

Bakersfield at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

San Diego at Ontario, 10 p.m.

