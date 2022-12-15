All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Hershey
|25
|17
|5
|2
|1
|37
|74
|61
|Providence
|24
|15
|4
|3
|2
|35
|73
|64
|Bridgeport
|25
|14
|6
|5
|0
|33
|89
|75
|WB/Scranton
|21
|12
|6
|1
|2
|27
|67
|51
|Charlotte
|24
|12
|9
|2
|1
|27
|70
|77
|Springfield
|25
|10
|10
|1
|4
|25
|67
|69
|Lehigh Valley
|22
|11
|9
|1
|1
|24
|64
|64
|Hartford
|23
|8
|10
|1
|4
|21
|55
|71
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toronto
|24
|14
|8
|1
|1
|30
|80
|75
|Rochester
|23
|12
|9
|1
|1
|26
|74
|81
|Cleveland
|22
|11
|8
|1
|2
|25
|84
|90
|Syracuse
|23
|10
|9
|2
|2
|24
|89
|84
|Belleville
|24
|11
|12
|1
|0
|23
|85
|95
|Laval
|26
|9
|13
|3
|1
|22
|88
|102
|Utica
|21
|8
|9
|3
|1
|20
|59
|67
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Milwaukee
|24
|15
|7
|0
|2
|32
|84
|66
|Texas
|24
|13
|7
|2
|2
|30
|88
|68
|Rockford
|23
|13
|7
|1
|2
|29
|89
|76
|Manitoba
|21
|12
|6
|2
|1
|27
|65
|62
|Iowa
|24
|11
|9
|2
|2
|26
|74
|79
|Grand Rapids
|23
|10
|12
|1
|0
|21
|67
|90
|Chicago
|20
|6
|12
|2
|0
|14
|51
|82
Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Colorado
|24
|15
|7
|2
|0
|32
|70
|58
|Calgary
|23
|15
|7
|1
|0
|31
|92
|62
|Coachella Valley
|21
|13
|5
|3
|0
|29
|77
|67
|Ontario
|22
|14
|7
|0
|1
|29
|68
|55
|Abbotsford
|23
|13
|8
|1
|1
|28
|83
|77
|San Jose
|25
|13
|11
|0
|1
|27
|68
|78
|Tucson
|23
|11
|8
|4
|0
|26
|74
|74
|Henderson
|26
|10
|15
|0
|1
|21
|68
|75
|Bakersfield
|23
|9
|13
|1
|0
|19
|64
|76
|San Diego
|25
|6
|19
|0
|0
|12
|63
|92
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Tuesday's Games
Rockford 7, Iowa 4
Tucson 7, Coachella Valley 2
Manitoba 4, Calgary 1
Wednesday's Games
Laval 5, Utica 2
Springfield 2, Bridgeport 1
Hartford 4, Milwaukee 3
Coachella Valley 4, Tucson 3
Abbotsford 5, San Diego 4
Henderson 5, San Jose 0
Thursday's Games
Texas at Chicago, 12 p.m.
Manitoba at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Friday's Games
Bridgeport at Utica, 7 p.m.
Hartford at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Rochester at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Springfield at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Hershey at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Providence, 7:05 p.m.
Texas at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Toronto at Rockford, 8 p.m.
Abbotsford at Henderson, 10 p.m.
Coachella Valley at San Diego, 10 p.m.
Ontario at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.
San Jose at Colorado, 10:05 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Laval at Cleveland, 12 p.m.
Belleville at Manitoba, 3 p.m.
Abbotsford at Henderson, 6 p.m.
Rochester at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Hershey at WB/Scranton, 6:05 p.m.
Bridgeport at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Springfield at Utica, 7 p.m.
Texas at Iowa, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.
Providence at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Hartford at Rockford, 8 p.m.
Bakersfield at Ontario, 9 p.m.
Tucson at San Diego, 10 p.m.
San Jose at Colorado, 10:05 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.