All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Hershey2517521377461
Providence2415432357364
Bridgeport2514650338975
WB/Scranton2112612276751
Charlotte2412921277077
Springfield25101014256769
Lehigh Valley2211911246464
Hartford2381014215571

North Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Toronto2414811308075
Rochester2312911267481
Cleveland2211812258490
Syracuse2310922248984
Belleville24111210238595
Laval26913312288102
Utica218931205967

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Milwaukee2415702328466
Texas2413722308868
Rockford2313712298976
Manitoba2112621276562
Iowa2411922267479
Grand Rapids23101210216790
Chicago2061220145182

Pacific Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Colorado2415720327058
Calgary2315710319262
Coachella Valley2113530297767
Ontario2214701296855
Abbotsford2313811288377
San Jose25131101276878
Tucson2311840267474
Henderson26101501216875
Bakersfield2391310196476
San Diego2561900126392

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Tuesday's Games

Rockford 7, Iowa 4

Tucson 7, Coachella Valley 2

Manitoba 4, Calgary 1

Wednesday's Games

Laval 5, Utica 2

Springfield 2, Bridgeport 1

Hartford 4, Milwaukee 3

Coachella Valley 4, Tucson 3

Abbotsford 5, San Diego 4

Henderson 5, San Jose 0

Thursday's Games

Texas at Chicago, 12 p.m.

Manitoba at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Friday's Games

Bridgeport at Utica, 7 p.m.

Hartford at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Springfield at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Hershey at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Texas at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Toronto at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Abbotsford at Henderson, 10 p.m.

Coachella Valley at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Ontario at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Colorado, 10:05 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Laval at Cleveland, 12 p.m.

Belleville at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

Abbotsford at Henderson, 6 p.m.

Rochester at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Hershey at WB/Scranton, 6:05 p.m.

Bridgeport at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Springfield at Utica, 7 p.m.

Texas at Iowa, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Providence at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Hartford at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Bakersfield at Ontario, 9 p.m.

Tucson at San Diego, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Colorado, 10:05 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you