All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Providence1912232296051
Hershey1812420264737
Charlotte1911521255858
Bridgeport1710340246353
WB/Scranton1710511224838
Lehigh Valley168611184547
Springfield187704185253
Hartford175714154158

North Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Toronto1811610236258
Rochester1810611226061
Cleveland179602206867
Syracuse187722187070
Belleville188910176571
Utica156621153945
Laval2061130156479

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Milwaukee1712500246950
Texas199622226558
Manitoba169520205347
Rockford179701196961
Grand Rapids188910175573
Iowa166622164652
Chicago165920124464

Pacific Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Colorado1812510255543
Tucson1610510215149
Calgary1710610216650
Ontario169601194841
San Jose179701194649
Coachella Valley148420185146
Bakersfield158610174445
Abbotsford157701154453
San Diego1761100125054
Henderson1951400104764

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

Calgary 5, Abbotsford 1

Charlotte 3, Utica 2

San Jose 5, Henderson 2

Grand Rapids 3, Manitoba 0

Hershey 2, Hartford 1

Providence 5, Syracuse 3

Toronto 4, Cleveland 1

Laval 7, Belleville 5

Rochester 6, Bridgeport 5

WB/Scranton 3, Lehigh Valley 2

Rockford 6, Milwaukee 4

Texas 6, Chicago 1

Colorado 5, Iowa 1

Saturday's Games

Cleveland 5, Toronto 1

Colorado 2, Iowa 1

Utica 3, Charlotte 2

Hershey 1, Hartford 0

Manitoba 4, Grand Rapids 1

Milwaukee 5, Rockford 3

Providence 6, Syracuse 5

Belleville 4, Laval 1

Lehigh Valley 5, Rochester 1

WB/Scranton 3, Springfield 2

Texas 5, Chicago 1

Tucson 3, Ontario 1

Coachella Valley at San Diego, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Abbotsford at Calgary, 3 p.m.

Springfield at Bridgeport, 3 p.m.

Tucson at Ontario, 6 p.m.

San Diego at Henderson, 8 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

WB/Scranton at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Texas at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Bakersfield at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

Iowa at San Jose, 10 p.m.

