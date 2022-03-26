All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Springfield
|60
|34
|19
|5
|2
|75
|190
|186
|Providence
|55
|29
|17
|3
|6
|67
|166
|147
|Charlotte
|61
|34
|23
|4
|0
|72
|200
|175
|Hartford
|57
|28
|22
|5
|2
|63
|169
|170
|Hershey
|62
|30
|24
|5
|3
|68
|172
|167
|WB/Scranton
|62
|28
|26
|4
|4
|64
|168
|188
|Bridgeport
|61
|26
|25
|6
|4
|62
|177
|182
|Lehigh Valley
|59
|22
|27
|7
|3
|54
|156
|193
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Utica
|57
|36
|14
|6
|1
|79
|197
|155
|Laval
|55
|30
|21
|3
|1
|64
|187
|177
|Toronto
|57
|30
|23
|3
|1
|64
|190
|188
|Rochester
|60
|30
|23
|4
|3
|67
|201
|219
|Syracuse
|60
|29
|23
|6
|2
|66
|180
|191
|Belleville
|56
|29
|24
|3
|0
|61
|171
|175
|Cleveland
|60
|23
|25
|8
|4
|58
|166
|202
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Chicago
|59
|38
|11
|5
|5
|86
|196
|149
|Manitoba
|57
|33
|18
|4
|2
|72
|179
|160
|Milwaukee
|62
|31
|23
|4
|4
|70
|186
|189
|Rockford
|55
|27
|23
|4
|1
|59
|163
|174
|Grand Rapids
|60
|26
|27
|5
|2
|59
|162
|186
|Texas
|58
|23
|24
|6
|5
|57
|180
|195
|Iowa
|57
|24
|25
|5
|3
|56
|158
|170
Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Stockton
|54
|38
|11
|4
|1
|81
|197
|143
|Ontario
|54
|34
|13
|4
|3
|75
|213
|167
|Colorado
|57
|31
|19
|4
|3
|69
|194
|176
|Bakersfield
|54
|28
|17
|4
|5
|65
|176
|157
|Abbotsford
|55
|30
|20
|4
|1
|65
|182
|157
|Henderson
|53
|25
|24
|3
|1
|54
|155
|166
|San Diego
|53
|25
|25
|2
|1
|53
|159
|164
|Tucson
|54
|19
|30
|4
|1
|43
|145
|213
|San Jose
|56
|20
|32
|2
|2
|44
|176
|230
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Friday's Games
Cleveland 1, Charlotte 0
Laval 5, Lehigh Valley 1
Springfield 3, Hartford 2
Utica 3, Syracuse 1
WB/Scranton 3, Belleville 1
Providence 2, Hershey 0
Toronto 3, Rochester 2
Chicago 4, Manitoba 3
Iowa 5, Rockford 4
Texas 6, Milwaukee 5
Stockton 3, Abbotsford 1
Bakersfield 7, Grand Rapids 3
Tucson 6, Henderson 3
Saturday's Games
Laval 5, WB/Scranton 3
Bridgeport 5, Toronto 1
Colorado 7, San Jose 5
Tucson at Henderson, 6 p.m.
Hershey at Hartford, 7 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Belleville, 7 p.m.
Manitoba at Rockford, 7 p.m.
Rochester at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Springfield at Providence, 7:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Texas, 8 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.
Ontario at San Diego, 10 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Charlotte at Cleveland, 3 p.m.
Bridgeport at Rochester, 3:05 p.m.
Utica at Providence, 3:05 p.m.
Chicago at Iowa, 4 p.m.
Colorado at San Jose, 6 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Ontario, 6 p.m.
Stockton at San Diego, 8 p.m.
Monday's Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday's Games
Chicago at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Laval at Manitoba, 8 p.m.
Milwaukee at Rockford, 8 p.m.
Toronto at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.
