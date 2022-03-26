All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Springfield6034195275190186
Providence5529173667166147
Charlotte6134234072200175
Hartford5728225263169170
Hershey6230245368172167
WB/Scranton6228264464168188
Bridgeport6126256462177182
Lehigh Valley5922277354156193

North Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Utica5736146179197155
Laval5530213164187177
Toronto5730233164190188
Rochester6030234367201219
Syracuse6029236266180191
Belleville5629243061171175
Cleveland6023258458166202

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Chicago5938115586196149
Manitoba5733184272179160
Milwaukee6231234470186189
Rockford5527234159163174
Grand Rapids6026275259162186
Texas5823246557180195
Iowa5724255356158170

Pacific Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Stockton5438114181197143
Ontario5434134375213167
Colorado5731194369194176
Bakersfield5428174565176157
Abbotsford5530204165182157
Henderson5325243154155166
San Diego5325252153159164
Tucson5419304143145213
San Jose5620322244176230

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

Cleveland 1, Charlotte 0

Laval 5, Lehigh Valley 1

Springfield 3, Hartford 2

Utica 3, Syracuse 1

WB/Scranton 3, Belleville 1

Providence 2, Hershey 0

Toronto 3, Rochester 2

Chicago 4, Manitoba 3

Iowa 5, Rockford 4

Texas 6, Milwaukee 5

Stockton 3, Abbotsford 1

Bakersfield 7, Grand Rapids 3

Tucson 6, Henderson 3

Saturday's Games

Laval 5, WB/Scranton 3

Bridgeport 5, Toronto 1

Colorado 7, San Jose 5

Tucson at Henderson, 6 p.m.

Hershey at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Manitoba at Rockford, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Springfield at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Texas, 8 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Ontario at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Charlotte at Cleveland, 3 p.m.

Bridgeport at Rochester, 3:05 p.m.

Utica at Providence, 3:05 p.m.

Chicago at Iowa, 4 p.m.

Colorado at San Jose, 6 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Ontario, 6 p.m.

Stockton at San Diego, 8 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Chicago at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Laval at Manitoba, 8 p.m.

Milwaukee at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Toronto at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

