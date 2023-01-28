All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Hershey40278415912297
Providence402387255118107
Charlotte4223152250126122
Lehigh Valley4020153245116120
WB/Scranton4120162345116110
Springfield4119171443121120
Hartford4117153643114126
Bridgeport4218176143138143

North Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Toronto4129101160147127
Utica4122135150124118
Rochester3920162143121132
Syracuse3818143342135124
Laval4216186240144153
Cleveland3916183237127152
Belleville4116213136132151

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Texas392386254149106
Milwaukee4023141249144121
Iowa4020143346119119
Manitoba3821142145118120
Rockford4120163245135140
Grand Rapids3815192234103141
Chicago3814203132110144

Pacific Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Coachella Valley382863160145104
Calgary4028102058151102
Colorado4024133051120104
Abbotsford4023132250140120
Ontario3821151144120108
Tucson4118194040135143
San Jose4218210339108140
Henderson4416250335115126
Bakersfield3915212133108129
San Diego4212300024110162

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

Cleveland 3, Laval 2

Utica 1, Syracuse 0

Charlotte 4, Rochester 2

Hartford 2, Providence 1

Lehigh Valley 4, WB/Scranton 2

Springfield 5, Belleville 1

Milwaukee 8, Rockford 4

Texas 4, Colorado 1

Toronto 2, Manitoba 1

Bakersfield 4, San Diego 3

San Jose 4, Henderson 1

Saturday's Games

Charlotte 5, Rochester 3

WB/Scranton 3, Bridgeport 1

Coachella Valley at Iowa, 7 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Laval at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Providence at Utica, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Belleville at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Hershey at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Colorado at Texas, 8 p.m.

Rockford at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Abbotsford at Tucson, 9 p.m.

Calgary at Henderson, 10 p.m.

Ontario at San Diego, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Bridgeport at Hershey, 3 p.m.

Toronto at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

Syracuse at Providence, 3:05 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Chicago, 4 p.m.

Abbotsford at Tucson, 6 p.m.

Calgary at Ontario, 8 p.m.

Monday's Games

Iowa at Texas, 8 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Grand Rapids at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Manitoba at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Tucson at Bakersfield, 9:30 p.m.

Colorado at Ontario, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Coachella Valley, 10 p.m.

