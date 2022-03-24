All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Springfield5933195273187184
Providence5428173665164147
Charlotte6034224072200174
Hartford5628215263167167
Hershey6130235368172165
WB/Scranton6027254462162182
Bridgeport6025256460172181
Lehigh Valley5822267354155188

North Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Utica5635146177194154
Laval5328213160177173
Toronto5529223162186181
Rochester5930234266199216
Syracuse5929226266179188
Belleville5529233061170172
Cleveland5922258456165202

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Chicago5837115584192146
Manitoba5633183271176156
Milwaukee6131234369181183
Rockford5427233158159169
Grand Rapids5926265259159179
Texas5722246555174190
Iowa5623255354153166

Pacific Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Stockton5337114179194142
Ontario5434134375213167
Colorado5630194367187171
Abbotsford5329194163177153
Bakersfield5327174563169154
Henderson5225233154152160
San Diego5325252153159164
San Jose5420302244170219
Tucson5318304141139210

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Wednesday's Games

Belleville 2, Laval 1

Bridgeport 4, Utica 1

Hershey 5, Lehigh Valley 1

Springfield 3, Hartford 1

Syracuse 4, Cleveland 0

Toronto 6, WB/Scranton 1

Rockford 5, Manitoba 3

Bakersfield 4, Colorado 2

San Diego 4, Tucson 3

Thursday's Games

Abbotsford at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Charlotte at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Laval, 7 p.m.

Springfield at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Utica, 7 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Hershey at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Manitoba at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Milwaukee at Texas, 8 p.m.

Rockford at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Abbotsford at Stockton, 9 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Tucson at Henderson, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

WB/Scranton at Laval, 3 p.m.

Bridgeport at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Colorado at San Jose, 4:15 p.m.

Tucson at Henderson, 6 p.m.

Hershey at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Manitoba at Rockford, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Springfield at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Texas, 8 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Ontario at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Charlotte at Cleveland, 3 p.m.

Bridgeport at Rochester, 3:05 p.m.

Utica at Providence, 3:05 p.m.

Chicago at Iowa, 4 p.m.

Colorado at San Jose, 6 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Ontario, 6 p.m.

Stockton at San Diego, 8 p.m.

