EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Charlotte4400081510
WB/Scranton430107108
Bridgeport5410081913
Providence5311071412
Hershey4211051110
Lehigh Valley4211051212
Springfield5230041313
Hartford402112916

North Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Cleveland5320062120
Rochester5320061517
Belleville5221051920
Toronto4220041111
Syracuse4110241817
Utica31200257
Laval5131031319

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Manitoba5401092412
Texas4310061410
Grand Rapids5320061919
Chicago312002811
Milwaukee312002910
Rockford413002918
Iowa402022713

Pacific Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
San Jose440008146
Ontario5410082210
Abbotsford321004913
Coachella Valley3210041210
Tucson321004910
Bakersfield4211051213
Colorado4220041514
Calgary4130021217
San Diego4130021317
Henderson6150021520

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Saturday's Games

Toronto 4, Grand Rapids 1

Charlotte 3, Hershey 2

Bridgeport 5, Laval 2

Manitoba 5, Milwaukee 2

Syracuse 6, Rochester 2

Texas 4, Iowa 3

WB/Scranton 4, Hartford 3

Cleveland 4, Lehigh Valley 3

Providence 2, Utica 1

Springfield 3, Belleville 2

Chicago 4, Rockford 1

Ontario 5, San Diego 1

San Jose 4, Henderson 0

Calgary 4, Colorado 2

Tucson 5, Bakersfield 3

Sunday's Games

Bridgeport 5, Hartford 2

Lehigh Valley 5, Cleveland 4

WB/Scranton 2, Providence 1

Grand Rapids 5, Toronto 2

Manitoba 6, Rockford 3

San Jose 3, Henderson 2

Bakersfield at Tucson, 7 p.m.

Abbotsford at Coachella Valley, 9 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Texas at Chicago, 12 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Belleville at Laval, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Texas at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Colorado at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Ontario at San Jose, 10 p.m.

