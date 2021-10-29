All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Springfield
|5
|4
|0
|1
|0
|9
|16
|10
|WB/Scranton
|5
|4
|1
|0
|0
|8
|11
|9
|Hershey
|5
|3
|1
|1
|0
|7
|14
|12
|Hartford
|5
|3
|1
|1
|0
|7
|11
|9
|Bridgeport
|6
|2
|2
|0
|2
|6
|13
|14
|Charlotte
|4
|2
|1
|1
|0
|5
|12
|11
|Providence
|5
|1
|2
|1
|1
|4
|7
|15
|Lehigh Valley
|5
|0
|4
|1
|0
|1
|6
|13
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Laval
|6
|4
|2
|0
|0
|8
|22
|14
|Cleveland
|5
|3
|1
|0
|1
|7
|17
|14
|Utica
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|6
|10
|4
|Syracuse
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|5
|17
|18
|Rochester
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|17
|19
|Belleville
|5
|2
|3
|0
|0
|4
|15
|17
|Toronto
|5
|2
|3
|0
|0
|4
|11
|20
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Chicago
|4
|3
|1
|0
|0
|6
|15
|8
|Iowa
|4
|3
|1
|0
|0
|6
|14
|8
|Texas
|5
|3
|2
|0
|0
|6
|13
|10
|Manitoba
|5
|3
|2
|0
|0
|6
|14
|12
|Grand Rapids
|5
|1
|3
|0
|1
|3
|11
|15
|Milwaukee
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|10
|12
|Rockford
|5
|1
|4
|0
|0
|2
|12
|24
Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Ontario
|5
|4
|0
|0
|1
|9
|19
|11
|Bakersfield
|6
|4
|2
|0
|0
|8
|18
|16
|Stockton
|4
|3
|0
|1
|0
|7
|13
|7
|Abbotsford
|5
|3
|1
|1
|0
|7
|15
|13
|Henderson
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|5
|15
|16
|San Jose
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|4
|8
|7
|Tucson
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|9
|9
|Colorado
|5
|0
|4
|0
|1
|1
|17
|24
|San Diego
|3
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|5
|16
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Thursday's Games
Texas 4, Rockford 1
Friday's Games
Bakersfield 3, Henderson 2
Cleveland at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Utica, 7 p.m.
Rochester at Laval, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Belleville, 7 p.m.
WB/Scranton at Hartford, 7 p.m.
Charlotte at Providence, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
San Diego at Tucson, 9 p.m.
Colorado at San Jose, 10 p.m.
Ontario at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Rochester at Laval, 1 p.m.
Iowa at Manitoba, 3 p.m.
Belleville at Toronto, 4 p.m.
Charlotte at Hartford, 7 p.m.
Cleveland at Hershey, 7 p.m.
Milwaukee at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Providence at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.
Syracuse at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
WB/Scranton at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
Rockford at Texas, 8 p.m.
Colorado at Stockton, 9 p.m.
San Diego at Tucson, 9 p.m.
Bakersfield at Henderson, 10 p.m.
Ontario at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Charlotte at Springfield, 2:05 p.m.
Hartford at Bridgeport, 3 p.m.
Iowa at Manitoba, 3 p.m.
Chicago at Grand Rapids, 4 p.m.
Cleveland at Hershey, 5 p.m.
San Jose at Stockton, 8 p.m.
Monday's Games
No games scheduled