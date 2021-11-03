All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Springfield
|7
|5
|0
|2
|0
|12
|24
|17
|WB/Scranton
|8
|5
|2
|0
|1
|11
|17
|19
|Hartford
|8
|5
|2
|1
|0
|11
|21
|15
|Hershey
|7
|4
|1
|1
|1
|10
|19
|17
|Bridgeport
|8
|3
|3
|0
|2
|8
|20
|23
|Charlotte
|7
|3
|3
|1
|0
|7
|21
|22
|Providence
|7
|2
|3
|1
|1
|6
|15
|24
|Lehigh Valley
|8
|1
|5
|2
|0
|4
|14
|21
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Cleveland
|8
|4
|1
|1
|2
|11
|24
|22
|Rochester
|7
|5
|2
|0
|0
|10
|31
|30
|Syracuse
|7
|4
|2
|1
|0
|9
|23
|22
|Laval
|8
|4
|3
|1
|0
|9
|30
|24
|Utica
|4
|4
|0
|0
|0
|8
|15
|6
|Toronto
|7
|4
|3
|0
|0
|8
|21
|24
|Belleville
|8
|2
|6
|0
|0
|4
|22
|31
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Chicago
|6
|5
|1
|0
|0
|10
|25
|13
|Iowa
|6
|4
|2
|0
|0
|8
|21
|14
|Manitoba
|7
|4
|3
|0
|0
|8
|20
|19
|Texas
|8
|3
|5
|0
|0
|6
|18
|20
|Grand Rapids
|7
|2
|4
|0
|1
|5
|18
|22
|Rockford
|6
|2
|4
|0
|0
|4
|16
|27
|Milwaukee
|5
|1
|4
|0
|0
|2
|13
|20
Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Ontario
|7
|6
|0
|0
|1
|13
|27
|15
|Stockton
|5
|4
|0
|1
|0
|9
|19
|10
|Bakersfield
|7
|4
|3
|0
|0
|8
|20
|20
|Abbotsford
|7
|3
|2
|2
|0
|8
|19
|21
|Henderson
|6
|3
|2
|1
|0
|7
|19
|18
|Colorado
|9
|3
|5
|0
|1
|7
|31
|36
|Tucson
|6
|3
|3
|0
|0
|6
|16
|18
|San Jose
|4
|2
|1
|1
|0
|5
|12
|12
|San Diego
|5
|1
|4
|0
|0
|2
|14
|23
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Tuesday's Games
Colorado 2, Texas 1
Wednesday's Games
Lehigh Valley 4, WB/Scranton 0
Rochester 4, Belleville 3
Colorado 4, Texas 1
Ontario at Henderson, 10 p.m.
Stockton at San Jose, 10 p.m.
Thursday's Games
No games scheduled
Friday's Games
Belleville at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Bridgeport at Hartford, 7 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Iowa, 7 p.m.
Utica at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Hershey at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
Providence at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.
Toronto at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
Manitoba at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
Abbotsford at Stockton, 10 p.m.
Bakersfield at San Diego, 10 p.m.
Tucson at Henderson, 10 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Texas at San Jose, 4:15 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Belleville at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Rockford, 7 p.m.
Iowa at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.
Laval at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Providence at Hershey, 7 p.m.
Springfield at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Utica, 7 p.m.
WB/Scranton at Hartford, 7 p.m.
Manitoba at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Abbotsford at Stockton, 9 p.m.
Colorado at San Diego, 10 p.m.
Ontario at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.
Tucson at Henderson, 10 p.m.