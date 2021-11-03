All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Springfield75020122417
WB/Scranton85201111719
Hartford85210112115
Hershey74111101917
Bridgeport8330282023
Charlotte7331072122
Providence7231161524
Lehigh Valley8152041421

North Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Cleveland84112112422
Rochester75200103130
Syracuse7421092322
Laval8431093024
Utica440008156
Toronto7430082124
Belleville8260042231

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Chicago65100102513
Iowa6420082114
Manitoba7430082019
Texas8350061820
Grand Rapids7240151822
Rockford6240041627
Milwaukee5140021320

Pacific Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Ontario76001132715
Stockton5401091910
Bakersfield7430082020
Abbotsford7322081921
Henderson6321071918
Colorado9350173136
Tucson6330061618
San Jose4211051212
San Diego5140021423

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Tuesday's Games

Colorado 2, Texas 1

Wednesday's Games

Lehigh Valley 4, WB/Scranton 0

Rochester 4, Belleville 3

Colorado 4, Texas 1

Ontario at Henderson, 10 p.m.

Stockton at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

No games scheduled

Friday's Games

Belleville at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Bridgeport at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Iowa, 7 p.m.

Utica at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Hershey at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Providence at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Manitoba at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Abbotsford at Stockton, 10 p.m.

Bakersfield at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Tucson at Henderson, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Texas at San Jose, 4:15 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Belleville at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Rockford, 7 p.m.

Iowa at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Laval at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Providence at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Springfield at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Utica, 7 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Manitoba at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Abbotsford at Stockton, 9 p.m.

Colorado at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Ontario at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Tucson at Henderson, 10 p.m.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

