All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Hartford11000221
Charlotte00000000
Hershey00000000
Lehigh Valley00000000
Providence00000000
Springfield00000000
WB/Scranton00000000
Bridgeport10100012

North Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Laval11000262
Syracuse11000264
Rochester00000000
Toronto00000000
Utica00000000
Cleveland10100046
Belleville10100026

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Grand Rapids11000261
Chicago00000000
Iowa00000000
Manitoba00000000
Milwaukee00000000
Texas00000000
Rockford10100016

Pacific Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Abbotsford00000000
Bakersfield00000000
Colorado00000000
Henderson00000000
Ontario00000000
San Diego00000000
San Jose00000000
Stockton00000000
Tucson00000000

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Thursday's Games

No games scheduled

Friday's Games

Grand Rapids 6, Rockford 1

Hartford 2, Bridgeport 1

Laval 6, Belleville 2

Syracuse 6, Cleveland 4

Colorado at Henderson, 10 p.m.

Tucson at Stockton, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Manitoba at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at WB/Scranton, 6:05 p.m.

Charlotte at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Laval at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Bridgeport at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Hartford at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Iowa at Texas, 8 p.m.

Rockford at Chicago, 8 p.m.

San Diego at Ontario, 9 p.m.

Tucson at Stockton, 9 p.m.

Abbotsford at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Lehigh Valley at Hershey, 3 p.m.

Providence at Hartford, 3 p.m.

Rochester at Utica, 3 p.m.

Bridgeport at Springfield, 3:05 p.m.

Charlotte at WB/Scranton, 3:05 p.m.

Manitoba at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Iowa at Texas, 6 p.m.

Abbotsford at Ontario, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Henderson, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Bakersfield, 8 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you